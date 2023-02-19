10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• The people who kill the truth: From a small office building, a group of Israelis is spreading global disruption: The Israelis destabilizing democracy and disrupting elections worldwide. No morals, no qualms, no borders: Tal Hanan and Team Jorge have turned chaos into business (Haaretz) see also Revealed: the hacking and disinformation team meddling in elections: ‘Team Jorge’ unit exposed by undercover investigation Group sells hacking services and access to vast army of fake social media profiles Evidence unit behind disinformation campaigns across world Mastermind Tal Hanan claims covert involvement in 33 presidential elections. (The Guardian)

• Fear Made John McAfee Rich. It Also Ruined Him: The cybersecurity pioneer’s long, strange saga started in Silicon Valley and ended in a Spanish prison. An exclusive story and podcast. (Businessweek)

• Ahead of Jan. 6, Willard hotel in downtown D.C. was a Trump team ‘command center’ for effort to deny Biden the presidency: They called it the “command center,” a set of rooms and suites in the posh Willard hotel a block from the White House where some of President Donald Trump’s most loyal lieutenants were working day and night with one goal in mind: overturning the results of the 2020 election. (Washington Post) see also Trump campaign paid researchers to prove 2020 fraud but kept findings secret: An outside firm’s work was never released publicly after researchers uncovered no evidence that the election had been rigged for Joe Biden. (Washington Post)

• How Educators Secretly Remove Students With Disabilities From School: Known as informal removals, the tactics are “off-the-book” suspensions often in violation of federal civil rights protections for those with disabilities. (New York Times)

• Elon Musk fires a top Twitter engineer over his declining view count: Inside Twitter 2.0, turmoil leaves employees stretched to the max. (Platformer) see also Yes, Elon Musk created a special system for showing you all his tweets first: After his Super Bowl tweet did worse numbers than President Biden’s, Twitter’s CEO ordered major changes to the algorithm. (The Verge)

• Zantac’s Maker Kept Quiet About Cancer Risks for 40 Years: Glaxo says the heartburn drug doesn’t cause tumors. But the company was warned by its own scientists and independent researchers about the potential danger. (Businessweek)

• Ukraine Is Why I Am Backing Away from Twitter (for Now): Elon Musk screwing Ukraine on Starlink access is a bridge too far. (Patterico)

• ‘Lake Tahoe has a people problem’: how a resort town became unlivable: The region’s popularity has seen a surge, sending real estate prices soaring and pushing locals out. (The Guardian) see also The Colorado River’s Urgent Lesson for Energy Policy: The river’s megadrought shows just how risky it is to bet on hydropower. (Slate)

• One in 20 US homicides are committed by police – and the numbers aren’t falling: Police killings of any sort account for nearly 5% of all homicides, with at least 1,192 people killed by law enforcement in 2022. (The Guardian)

• Diversifying the toy industry didn’t solve entrenched anti-Blackness in America: Studies show that children of color still prefer white dolls — and that speaks volumes to how much anti-Blackness is baked into our society, say experts. (Grid)