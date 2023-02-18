MiB: Tim Buckley, Vanguard’s CEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Tim Buckley, who is chairman and chief executive officer of Vanguard. Buckley has been with Vanguard for 32 years and has been CEO for the past 5. Previously, he was chief investment officer and chief information officer, overseeing the company’s internally managed stock, bond, and money market portfolios as well as its investment research and methodology. Vanguard is one of the world’s largest investment management companies, with over $7 trillion in assets under management.

We discuss how the firm measures its success, which includes everything from fund performance to the development of the next generation of leadership. He tells of his luxury of having Vanguard’s last two CEOs (Jack Brennan and Bill McNabb) available to him as a sounding board and for the firm’s historical context.

He also talks about how the firm regained its ETF low-cost leadership position, which had slipped. To be fair, many firms would create a single, low-cost loss leader for bragging rights. Today, Vanguard is the lowest-cost provider for 84% of ETFs

