10 Monday AM Reads

March 13, 2023 6:30am by

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

Why the Debate Over Daylight Saving Time Rages On: It’s time to change our clocks, again. These maps reveal why making daylight saving time permanent is more controversial than it seems. (CityLab)

The Fed’s Inflation Goal Is Completely Arbitrary: Despite its widespread acceptance, there’s a strong case that we should understand it as a product of history — and relegate it to the dustbin accordingly. (FiveThirtyEight) see also Here’s Why the Economy Seems Weird: Understanding inflation, interest rates and recession risks requires going back earlier than the 2000s. (Wall Street Journal)

Markets Are Telling Investors Two Things at Once: There are several decent answers as to why—and none of them point to an easy time for investors. (Wall Street Journal)

• Even Wealthy Landlords Are Skipping Payments on Office Buildings: Commercial real estate gave investors a long-term fixed asset to love. But rising interest rates and remote work will bring more defaults to downtowns near you. (Businessweek)

Instagram Founder Says the Time Has Come for a New Social Network: Kevin Systrom is betting that technological shifts and discontent with current offerings give his news app, Artifact, an opening. (Businessweek) but see How to log off: Sick of spending all your time staring at your devices? Here’s how to strike a healthier balance. (MIT Technology Review)

Many Differences between Liberals and Conservatives May Boil Down to One Belief: Conservatives tend to believe that strict divisions are an inherent part of life. Liberals do not. (Scientific American)

How to Find Joy in Your Sisyphean Existence: Life is full of boring, futile, absurd tasks. You’ll be happier if you can laugh at it all. (The Atlantic)

Trees Across the U.S. Are Sprouting Leaves Earlier Than Usual This Year: Spring is arriving almost three weeks ahead of schedule in some areas because of warmer temperatures. (Wall Street Journal)

Records Show Fox and G.O.P.’s Shared Quandary: Trump: Fox hosts and executives privately mocked the former president’s election fraud claims, even as the network amplified them in a frantic effort to appease viewers.  (New York Times)

Aaron Judge’s free agency: How a small inner circle and a 3 a.m. phone call kept him a Yankee. (The Athletic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Rich Bernstein of Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA), which was founded in 2009 and is running $14.6B in assets. Previously, he was Chief Investment Strategist at Merrill Lynch, where he had worked for 21 years. Bernstein was named to the Institutional Investor’s “All-America Research Team” 18 times and has been inducted into the Institutional Investor “Hall of Fame.” He is the author of “Navigate the Noise: Investing in the New Age of Media and Hype.”

 

New York’s stockmarkets are thrashing Hong Kong and London

Source: Economist

 

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Posted Under