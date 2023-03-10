10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Why the Debate Over Daylight Saving Time Rages On: It’s time to change our clocks, again. These maps reveal why making daylight saving time permanent is more controversial than it seems. (CityLab)

• The Fed’s Inflation Goal Is Completely Arbitrary: Despite its widespread acceptance, there’s a strong case that we should understand it as a product of history — and relegate it to the dustbin accordingly. (FiveThirtyEight) see also Here’s Why the Economy Seems Weird: Understanding inflation, interest rates and recession risks requires going back earlier than the 2000s. (Wall Street Journal)

• Markets Are Telling Investors Two Things at Once: There are several decent answers as to why—and none of them point to an easy time for investors. (Wall Street Journal)

• Even Wealthy Landlords Are Skipping Payments on Office Buildings: Commercial real estate gave investors a long-term fixed asset to love. But rising interest rates and remote work will bring more defaults to downtowns near you. (Businessweek)

• Instagram Founder Says the Time Has Come for a New Social Network: Kevin Systrom is betting that technological shifts and discontent with current offerings give his news app, Artifact, an opening. (Businessweek) but see How to log off: Sick of spending all your time staring at your devices? Here’s how to strike a healthier balance. (MIT Technology Review)

• Many Differences between Liberals and Conservatives May Boil Down to One Belief: Conservatives tend to believe that strict divisions are an inherent part of life. Liberals do not. (Scientific American)

• How to Find Joy in Your Sisyphean Existence: Life is full of boring, futile, absurd tasks. You’ll be happier if you can laugh at it all. (The Atlantic)

• Trees Across the U.S. Are Sprouting Leaves Earlier Than Usual This Year: Spring is arriving almost three weeks ahead of schedule in some areas because of warmer temperatures. (Wall Street Journal)

• Records Show Fox and G.O.P.’s Shared Quandary: Trump: Fox hosts and executives privately mocked the former president’s election fraud claims, even as the network amplified them in a frantic effort to appease viewers. (New York Times)

• Aaron Judge’s free agency: How a small inner circle and a 3 a.m. phone call kept him a Yankee. (The Athletic)