10 Wednesday AM Reads

March 1, 2023 6:30am by

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

The SPAC Fad Is Ending in a Pile of Bankruptcies and Fire Sales: At least eight businesses that went public through mergers with “blank-check” companies have sought protection from creditors. (Businessweek)

Why WFH Will Not Doom Cities: Academics tend to overestimate the impact of current trends on cities today. Even more, they underestimate the function large cities now play in American society, a role that did not exist prior to the “golden era for large cities.” (Corner Side Yard) but see also Midtown Owners Hedge on Costly Office-to-Home Conversions. Landlords need Albany action to turn Manhattan commercial buildings into apartments — and that’s just the start of their challenges. (W42ST)

The Canceled-Man Discount: For some buyers, a public figure’s shaming presents a great opportunity: a real-estate bargain. (Air Mail)

Short Seller Nate Koppikar Has Taken on Blackstone, Facebook, and the Tiger Cubs. He’s Had an Amazing Year: The Orso Partners founder was up 70 percent last year after calling the tech crash — and he’s got his eye on private equity. (Institutional Investor)

Are We Headed For A Recession Or Not? Why our usual economic indicators aren’t pointing in a clear direction (FiveThirtyEight)

Apple’s iPhones Are Winning Over Gen Z—and the World’s Premium Market: Young consumers worldwide prefer iPhones over high-end Android smartphones from rivals such as Samsung (Wall Street Journal)

The Wild World Inside Your Gut: How healthy is your gut microbiome? We tackled everything from heartburn, stress, spicy foods and colon cleanses to antibiotics and more. So grab a kombucha, get comfortable and read on for everything you’ve wanted to know about the wild world inside your gut. (New York Times)

The Puzzling Gap Between How Old You Are and How Old You Think You Are: There are good reasons you always feel 20 percent younger than your actual age. (The Atlantic)

The East Village Shop That’s Been the Magic Weapon of Chefs for Nearly 30 Years: Restaurants seek out SOS Chefs for its hard-to-find spices, vinegars, and oils from every corner of the globe. (Eater)

Eight Questions Ahead of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: From Grogu’s Force prowess to Din’s and Bo-Katan’s Darksaber designs to Gideon’s future, here are the key considerations ahead of Mando’s long-awaited return. (The Ringer)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Layton, CEO of Partners Group. The firm is the largest listed PE/Buyout firm in Europe, managing $135 billion in assets in Private equity, infrastructure, real estate and debt.

Despite the U.S. having a declining share of global GDP, U.S. economic data has become even more important than ever.

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

 

