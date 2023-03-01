Presentation: How to Avoid Financial Disasters

I did a brand new presentation last week, the first one since the pandemic lockdown began 3 years ago this month.

I mentioned how much fun it was to get back on stage, but it definitely took a while to settle into a groove. Haven’t brought myself to watch the full discussion yet, but from the first 5 minutes you can see lots of excess nervous energy and pacing about the stage. It felt that way as it happened, but I also felt myself take a breathe and relax about 10 minutes in.

You can download the full slide deck PDF here; full video is above and at YouTube.

