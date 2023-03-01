10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• The Rich List: The 22nd Annual Ranking of the Highest-Earning Hedge Fund Managers. Although the market rout caused a large portion of long-short and long-only managers to lose money last year — with many performing even worse than the S&P 500 index’s 19% decline — 2022 was a very good year for multistrategy, macro, trend-following, and fixed-income managers. (Institutional Investor)

• It Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000: Forget what you heard about there being no benefit once income reaches $75,000. (Bloomberg)

• A bull market is in full swing – and most of us are in denial: It’s part of a routine behavioral phenomenon I have long called the “Pessimism of Disbelief.” It forms bull markets’ very ramp upward – parallel to but different from the “wall of worry” that bull markets climb. (New York Post)

• Wall Street Concedes There Is Finally an Alternative to Stocks: TARA, TAPAS and TIARA are battling to replace TINA as traders’ favorite investing mantra. (Wall Street Journal)

• Twitter can’t protect you from trolls any more, insiders say: Twitter insiders have told the BBC that the company is no longer able to protect users from trolling, state-co-ordinated disinformation and child sexual exploitation, following lay-offs and changes under owner Elon Musk. (BBC) see also Musk’s Twitter is getting worse: Links aren’t working on Twitter due to an “internal change” that had “some unintended consequences.” (Vox)

• Blue Chip Classic Car Prices Soften at Amelia Island Auctions: While the sales volume was way up, due to more cars being on offer, many sold for underestimates or not at all. (Bloomberg)

• How to Take Back Control of What You Read on the Internet: Social-media algorithms show us what they want us to see, not what we want to see. But there is an alternative. (The Atlantic)

• The Build-Nothing Country Stasis has become America’s spoils system, and it can’t go on: The Build-Nothing Country: Stasis has become America’s spoils system, and it can’t go on. (Noahpinion)

• Why Are We Still Arguing About Masks? All this time later, their utility is in doubt. (The Atlantic)

• Do Americans Like Donald Trump, Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis? Tracking the favorability ratings of declared — and potential — 2024 presidential candidates. (FiveThirtyEight)