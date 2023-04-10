10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning
train WFH reads:
• Fearful Millennials Missed Stock Market Rally With Shift to Cash: Getting out of stocks last year meant missing 2023 rally Other generations were more likely to stay put during rout. (Bloomberg)
• In Manhattan’s Sluggish Home Market, Cash Is Greasing the Wheels: A record share of buyers are avoiding mortgages, and sellers eager to close are jumping at their all-cash offers.(Wealth) see also Commercial Real-Estate Woes Run Deeper Than in Past Downturns: Remote work and e-commerce are reducing demand for office and retail space. (Wall Street Journal)
• The underbelly of electric vehicles: What goes into making EVs, where it comes from and at what human cost (Washington Post)
• Inflation Is Sticky, But Economists Can’t Agree on Why: The tight labor market plays an important role, but may not be the main culprit. (Bloomberg)
• The Andy Warhol Copyright Case That Could Transform Generative AI: The US Supreme Court’s upcoming decision could shift the interpretation of fair use law—and all the people, and tools, that turn to it for protection. (Wired)
• The virtue of discretion When the rules break down, you must judge what to do on your own. Discretion is necessary for navigating the muddle of life. (Aeon)
• Why atoms are the Universe’s greatest miracle: With a massive, charged nucleus orbited by tiny electrons, atoms are such simple objects. Miraculously, they make up everything we know. (Big Think)
• Two Years, 10 Metrics: Assessing Biden’s Presidency. Considering the strengths and weaknesses of Joe Biden’s first two years in office and what they suggest about the next two. (Bloomberg)
• Why the Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Failure’ Speech Is a Viral Phenomenon: The Milwaukee superstar suffered a brutal basketball loss—then offered a precise bit of perspective. (Wall Street Journal)
• What Happens When Dave Chappelle Buys Up Your Town: As Chappelle’s comedy made him a controversial figure nationally, some of his Ohio neighbors have been getting mad, too. (Businessweek)
Elon Musk’s latest round of cuts has dropped his two best-sellers to uncharted territory.
Source: Bloomberg
