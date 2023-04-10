10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• With 4% Savings Accounts, Is It Finally Time to Break Up With Your Bank? Returns on cash investments—no pain, just guaranteed gains!—is tempting savers to get rich gradually again. (Businessweek)

• When your neighbors become your overlords: How HOAs became an unnecessary necessary evil. (Vox) see also How to Price Your Home For Today’s Market (And Any Market, Really) From researching comps to understanding current market conditions, the steps you can take to determine the best asking price for your home. (Wall Street Journal)

• Meet 2023’s Hedge Fund Rising Stars: These ten up-and-comers will be honored at Institutional Investor’s Hedge Fund Industry Awards on May 11. (Institutional Investor)

• Picking a Stock for the Year 2048: Investment funds run by some college students are taking on an extraordinary challenge: Picking stocks for the next 25 years and then never trading them. (Wall Street Journal)

• When did mass layoffs become so normal? A brief history of engineered job insecurity in America. (Vox)

• When Apple Comes Calling, ‘It’s the Kiss of Death’ Aspiring partners accuse tech giant of copying their ideas; Apple says it plays by the rules. (Wall Street Journal)

• Republicans Fight a Solar Boom That’s Made Texas King of Clean Energy: The political backlash against ESG is behind a push to penalize renewables. (Businessweek)

• Troubled Waters Reading Urine in Medieval Medicine: From cabbage green to course meal, medieval manuscripts exhibit a spectrum of colours and consistencies when describing urine. Katherine Harvey examines the complex practices of uroscopy: how physicians could divine sexual history, disease, and impending death by studying the body’s liquid excretions. (Public Domain Review)

• A Fistful Of Eastwoos: Inside The Battle For Clint Twitter. (Defector)

• The Subtle Moments That Separate Nikola Jokic: The Denver Nuggets’ two-time MVP isn’t at his most dangerous with the ball, but rather right before receiving it. That moment is when the point guard trapped in the 7-footer’s body is most unstoppable. (The Ringer)