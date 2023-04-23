1932 Packard Standard Eight Series 902 Coupe Roadster

Ahhh, another fine Spring Day that calls for some top-down motoring:

I was never much into the cars of the 1930s or 40s as they predate my automotive experiences, but I can appreciate the designs of the era.

The Packard featured comprehensive mechanical upgrades that made these beautiful automobiles easier to operate than prior generations. The Great Depression however put a ceiling on sales. (I am confused by Packard nomenclature — did the 9 Series follow the 8 series? The car is the Standard Eight, but it what did it follow, the Standard Six? (I might need to go further down the Packard naming rabbit hole).

The specs are unimpressive today, but they were class-leading in their time:

320ci L-Head 8-Cylinder Engine

110bhp at 3,200rpm

3-Speed Synchromesh Manual Transmission

Solid Front and Live Rear Axles with Semi-Elliptic Leaf Springs

4-Wheel Mechanical Drum Brakes

These were all considered improvements over the Packard 800 series, itself a well-regarded automobile. You can find production numbers here.

Check out some of the wonderful Packard advertising of the era, after the jump.

Prices range widely This one auctioned for $70k at Sotheby’s, while another went for $170k; another is estimated to go for $200-250k at Bonhams. This lovely example recently sold for $151,000 on Bring a Trailer.



Source: Bring A Trailer

The advertising of the era remains lovely:

via Old Car Advertising,