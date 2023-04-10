10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:
• The New Finance Rich List: Step aside, Buffett. Ken Griffin, Jeff Yass, Changpeng Zhao, Dan Gilbert, Uday Kotak and the rest of today’s money moguls are moving fast. (Bloomberg)
• Megatrends: The Longevity Economy:Global demographics are signaling a gray wave over the next decade that could boost consumer spending in key areas. (U.S. News)
• ‘How to Buy Gold’ Hits a Google Record as Crypto Investors Chase World’s Oldest Asset: The old-school precious metal has new allure for a generation seeking a respite from the cryptocurrency roller coaster. (Wall Street Journal)
• Is this a soft landing or the start of a recession? If the economy avoids a recession, it will be in spite of the Fed, not because of it. (Vox)
• There Is Something Very Wrong at Uber: And the CEO’s stunt working as a driver won’t be the thing that fixes it. (Slate)
• Whatever happened to Beyond Meat? Misadventures and category errors at the bleeding veg of innovation. (Financial Times)
• The Chaos Machine: The Inside Story of How Social Media Rewired Our Minds and Our World (Next Big Idea Club)
• How the Dutch Mastered Bike Parking at Train Stations: A decade ago, the Netherlands began building a national network of bicycle garages integrated with rail stations. Here’s how that investment has paid off. (CityLab)
• Tucker Carlson was Fox News’s biggest star. Then he became its biggest liability: In that sense, Carlson is something like Donald Trump, who famously called himself a “ratings machine”. You can despise what these men are saying and still have trouble tearing your eyes from their TV presence; they possess a kind of perverse gift, like one bestowed by an evil godmother upon an ill-fated infant in a fairy tale. (The Guardian) see also Fox Fired Its Biggest Star Tucker Carlson, Who Badmouthed Bosses: Lachlan Murdoch made the decision to fire him Friday night Other conservative networks say they’d like to hire him. (Bloomberg)
• Will there be a Millennial Big Chill? Millennials are finally doing OK economically. Will their politics moderate? (Noahpinion)
The Myth of the Broke Millennial
Source: The Atlantic
