10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• The Fed Has No Good Options. The Risk of a Misstep Is Growing. The Federal Reserve is struggling to cool inflation further without damaging the economy. The easy part is over. (Barron’s)

• The Bear Market’s Survivors Share Their Biggest Lessons: With the S&P 500 in the longest bear market since 1973, individual investors maneuver differently from just months ago. (Wall Street Journal)

• How Druckenmiller Does It: He Hates To Lose: Druckenmiller dispensed some handy tips. The first was don’t lose money. “I’m a sore loser,” he said. “I don’t like to lose.” But most of all, it was just simple maths according to Druck. If you go down 50% you have to go up 100% just to get back to even. I’ve always thought the way to build a long term track record, is when you really see the ball — swing really big. And when you don’t see the ball, don’t swing. You can build a record when in terrible years you’re up zero to five (per cent) and then throw a couple of 50s and 60s and the numbers look pretty good over time … (Financial Times)

• The Line Is Blurring Between Remote Workers and Tourists: Economic development has fundamentally changed. Cities that figure out how to make visitors’ and residents’ lives easier are going to have a major competitive advantage. (CityLab)

• Shipping Has Largely Relied on One Fuel. It Now Needs Many: Sparklines Shipowners and operators know they must decarbonize, but the industry must be ready to handle not one but many alternatives to petroleum products – from liquefied natural gas to nuclear. (Bloomberg)

• The Computer Scientist Peering Inside AI’s Black Boxes: Cynthia Rudin wants machine learning models, responsible for increasingly important decisions, to show their work. (Quanta Magazine)

• Why More Americans Are Using Fake License Plates and Getting Away: With It The old system of traffic control is breaking down. (Slate)

• ‘A Large Portion of This Base Is Going to Be Underwater’: U.S. Military Hub Adapts to Climate: Virginia’s Hampton Roads region, including Norfolk, is preparing for higher sea levels amid debates on strategy and costs. (Wall Street Journal)

• How did chess pieces get their names? One player’s pawn is another’s farmer. And at one time, the queen was a rather powerless virgin. (Big Think)

• ‘I was decadent, I was stupid, I was a fool’: the dark days of Donna Summer. In public she oozed glamour, but in private the disco star battled depression, self-loathing and suicidal thoughts. Her daughter speaks about the film she made to understand Summer’s silent struggle (The Guardian)