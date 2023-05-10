10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• Why Is Inflation So Sticky? It Could Be Corporate Profits: Economists think some companies may have been raising prices faster than their costs have increased, making it harder for inflation to fall (Wall Street Journal)

• The FAAMGs are more than just five stocks: The thought of a few companies accounting for so much of the market is jarring, and it’s the kind of thing that you might consider a market vulnerability. Two quick things: First, there isn’t much evidence that shows a relationship between market concentration and forward market returns; Second, market concentration isn’t unusual. (TKer) see also Bets Offering 2,400% Payout on US Default Lure Growing Crowd: Volumes, spreads on US CDS are rising amid debt-cap showdown; Deeply discounted long bonds could supercharge swap payouts (Bloomberg)

• Why Banks Keep Failing: Three previously solid, medium-size banks suddenly faced annihilation. The blame lies with the system itself. (The Atlantic)

• The Glorious Return of a Humble Car Feature: Automakers are starting to admit that drivers hate touchscreens. Buttons are back! (Slate) see also A Tax Loophole Makes EV Leasing a No-Brainer in the US: An exemption in the Inflation Reduction Act is worth $7,500 to drivers who lease. (Businessweek)

• IKEA Redesigns Its Bestsellers, Starting With the Billy Bookcase: With inflation squeezing consumers and material and shipping prices up, the company took products back to the drawing board (Wall Street Journal)

• The New Social Network That Is Finally Threatening Elon Musk’s Twitter: Bluesky has instant buzz and great vibes. Is that enough? (Slate) see also What is Bluesky, and why is everyone on Twitter talking about it? The invite-only, decentralized new social network, explained. (Vox)

• A massive cavern beneath a West Antarctic glacier is teeming with life: Glaciologists bored 500 meters through the Kamb Ice Stream to access the cavern. (Science News)

• Independents Saw Urgency in Ousting Trump. Will They Feel the Same About Re-electing Biden? In Arizona, where independents are a crucial voting bloc, there might not be the same sense of urgency for a Biden-Trump rematch. And some voters might look elsewhere. (New York Times) see also Frum: The Coming Biden Blowout: Republicans thought about running without Trump in 2024—but lost their nerve. They’re heading for electoral disaster again. (The Atlantic)

• It’s Time to Take the Lakers Seriously (Again) Few believed Los Angeles could be a legit contender this season, even after its trade deadline makeover. But after upsetting the Grizzlies in the first round? It’s hard to deny that LeBron James and Co. have a real shot at another title. (The Ringer)

• How to Prepare and Eat The Little Mermaid Cast: “My preference would be to stuff Flounder’s insides with lemon, garlic, and as many fresh herbs as you can.” (Vulture)