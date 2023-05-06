10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• How a Dishwasher Engineer Challenged Elon Musk’s Grip on Commercial Space: A Kiwi named Peter Beck built Rocket Lab into the second coming of SpaceX. An exclusive excerpt from When the Heavens Went on Sale, by the bestselling author of Elon Musk. (Businessweek)

• The Secrets of Reedy Creek: Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are locked in a blood feud over a peculiar tract of land with a wild history. (Slate)

• On frontier of new ‘gold rush,’ quest for coveted EV metals yields misery: Soaring demand for electric vehicles is fueling dramatic changes in Guinea, home to the world’s largest bauxite reserves. (Washington Post)

• Overinflated: The Journey of a Humble Tire Reveals Why Prices Are Still So High: From a rubber plantation in Southeast Asia to a repair shop in Mississippi, the story of a tire highlights the turmoil of the post-pandemic economy and its uncertain future. (ProPublica)

• How companies make it difficult to unsubscribe: I unsubscribed from 16 online services and documented the ways companies made it, knowingly (or unknowingly), challenging. (Pudding)

• The New New Reading Environment After Twitter: The new sites are called things like Semafor, Air Mail, Punchbowl News, Puck. Puck? What is one to make of these names, which have the unsettling, archaic quality of early Tintin translations? (N+1)

• The secretary who helped uncover one of America’s strangest Ponzi schemes: Carpet cleaning, reputed mobsters, and a woman who refused to be fleeced. (The Hustle)

• How Tom Hanks Became Tom Hanks: The actor—and now novelist—reflects on how he got here, and the other lives he might have lived instead. (The Atlantic)

• Smaller, cheaper, safer: The next generation of nuclear power, explained: The nuclear industry’s big bet on going small. (Vox) see also Danish Wind Pioneer Keeps Battling Climate Change: Henrik Stiesdal helped design the first modern wind turbines. A thousand patents later, he’s a green tech entrepreneur rolling out new innovations. (New York Times)

• The Search for the Lost ‘Jeopardy!’ Tapes Is Over. The Mystery Behind Them Endures. In 1986, Barbara Lowe Vollick won five games of ‘Jeopardy!’ in a row. Her episodes were then taken out of circulation. What followed was a nearly 40-year hunt for the missing tapes—and a quest to find out what really happened between the show and its most enigmatic champion. (The Ringer)