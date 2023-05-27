10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The King’s Dominion (The real Succession): His sons are at war. He’s divorced his fourth wife and broken an engagement to a would-be fifth. The jewel in what’s left of his crown faces a billion-dollar lawsuit. Will the division Rupert Murdoch spent his life fostering undo his empire? (Vanity Fair)

• The death of ownership: Companies are taking away your ability to actually own the stuff you buy. (Business Insider)

• When digital nomads come to town: Meet the digital nomads: They bring luxury workspaces, fancy coffee shops… and rising rents. Cities welcome the economic boost,but locals complain they’re being priced out. (Rest Of World)

• A Housing Bust Comes for Thousands of Small-Time Investors: They were offered the benefits of owning apartment-building rentals without any of the work, in real-estate investments that have already left some people empty-handed.(Wall Street Journal)

• Rational Magic: Why a Silicon Valley culture that was once obsessed with reason is going woo. (New Atlantis)

• Imagine a Renters’ Utopia. poster for video It Might Look Like Vienna. Soaring real estate markets have created a worldwide housing crisis. What can we learn from a city that has largely avoided it? (New York Times)

• Pete Buttigieg Loves God, Beer, and His Electric Mustang: Sure, the US secretary of transportation has thoughts on building bridges. But infrastructure occupies just a sliver of his voluminous mind. (Wired)

• The U.S. Left Them Behind. They Crossed a Jungle to Get Here Anyway. For thousands of Afghans, the American withdrawal from Kabul was just the beginning of a long, dangerous search for safety. (New York Times)

• The Girl of the Endless Summer How ‘Gidget’ helped to put surfing on the map. (Quillette)

• I’m Confessing that I Love Doris Day As a jazz singer—but I don’t know if that makes it better or worse. (The Honest Broker)