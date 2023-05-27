10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:
• The King’s Dominion (The real Succession): His sons are at war. He’s divorced his fourth wife and broken an engagement to a would-be fifth. The jewel in what’s left of his crown faces a billion-dollar lawsuit. Will the division Rupert Murdoch spent his life fostering undo his empire? (Vanity Fair)
• The death of ownership: Companies are taking away your ability to actually own the stuff you buy. (Business Insider)
• When digital nomads come to town: Meet the digital nomads: They bring luxury workspaces, fancy coffee shops… and rising rents. Cities welcome the economic boost,but locals complain they’re being priced out. (Rest Of World)
• A Housing Bust Comes for Thousands of Small-Time Investors: They were offered the benefits of owning apartment-building rentals without any of the work, in real-estate investments that have already left some people empty-handed.(Wall Street Journal)
• Rational Magic: Why a Silicon Valley culture that was once obsessed with reason is going woo. (New Atlantis)
• Imagine a Renters’ Utopia. poster for video It Might Look Like Vienna. Soaring real estate markets have created a worldwide housing crisis. What can we learn from a city that has largely avoided it? (New York Times)
• Pete Buttigieg Loves God, Beer, and His Electric Mustang: Sure, the US secretary of transportation has thoughts on building bridges. But infrastructure occupies just a sliver of his voluminous mind. (Wired)
• The U.S. Left Them Behind. They Crossed a Jungle to Get Here Anyway. For thousands of Afghans, the American withdrawal from Kabul was just the beginning of a long, dangerous search for safety. (New York Times)
• The Girl of the Endless Summer How ‘Gidget’ helped to put surfing on the map. (Quillette)
• I’m Confessing that I Love Doris Day As a jazz singer—but I don’t know if that makes it better or worse. (The Honest Broker)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with John Hope Bryant, the founder and chief executive officer of Operation HOPE. The firm focuses on providing financial illiteracy as a way to address systemic issues for under-served individuals and small businesses. He is also the CEO of Bryant Group Ventures, and The Promise Homes Company. Bryant was named 2016 American Banker ‘Innovator of the Year,’ He has been an advisor to the last three sitting U.S. presidents.
U.S. Still Spends More on Military Than Next Nine Countries Combined
Source: Institute for Policy Studies
