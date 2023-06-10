10 Monday AM Read

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Is Taylor Swift Underpaid? Aside from her music, Taylor Swift is giving us food for thought — a reminder both that the effects of technological progress can be more complex than you think, and that the technologies that matter most may also not be the ones you think. (New York Times)

• Workers want to stay remote, prompting an office real estate crisis: A commercial real estate crisis may loom in cities like San Francisco, as brokers confront the impact of remote work and low office occupancy rates. (Washington Post)

• Monster Diet Drugs Like Ozempic Started With Actual Monsters: Studies of Gila monsters and Anglerfish laid the groundwork for today’s blockbusters. (Wall Street Journal)

• These AI Startups Are Leading the Pack: A leaderboard of AI startups, from OpenAI and Hugging Face to Cohere and Anthropic. (Bloomberg)

• The Ugly Shoes Now Worth Billions of Dollars: Hokas are the chunky sneakers of choice for runners. And nurses. And waiters. And teens. And grandpas. How did shoes that were huge, weird and French conquer America’s hearts, wallets and feet? (Wall Street Journal)

• From “Heavy Purchasers” of Pregnancy Tests to the Depression-Prone: We Found 650,000 Ways Advertisers Label You: A spreadsheet on ad platform Xandr’s website revealed a massive collection of “audience segments” used to target consumers based on highly specific, sometimes intimate information and inferences. (The Markup)

• The Sounds Of Invisible Worlds: Like the microscope and the telescope did centuries ago, new technologies to capture and analyze sound are leading to startling discoveries about what the eyes cannot see. (NOEMA)

• GOP Targets Researchers Who Study Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Election: A legal campaign against universities and think tanks seeks to undermine the fight against false claims about elections, vaccines and other hot political topics. (New York Times)

• These 1,572 US politicians voted to restrict abortion since Roe fell. 225 are women: These are the faces of the lawmakers and governors who supported abortion bans and laws restricting access to the procedure. (The Guardian)

• The Immortal Mel Brooks: The 2,000-year-old man turns 97 this summer. I talked with him about fighting in World War II, his life in comedy, and the secret to happiness. (The Atlantic)