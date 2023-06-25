Of all of the pre-war cars whose designs seem to have held up, I find the Delahayes are the most beautiful. The coachbuilders seem to have found ways to take the sensual curves and lines of basic shape, and make them even more gorgeous.

Designed by engineer Jean François, manufactured by French automaker Delahaye, the 1937 Delahaye 135 MS was made with multiple engine choices and body styles. The 135MS below was the sportiest of the choices, with engines running from 120 to 145 hp, and competition versions at 160 hp.

The mechanical specifics:

3,557 CC OHV Inline 6-Cylinder Engine

Three Solex Carburetors

135 BHP at 3,500 RPM

4-Speed Cotal Electro-Mechanical Gearbox

4-Wheel Mechanically Actuated Bendix Drum Brakes

Front Independent Suspension with Transverse Leaf Spring

Rear Live Axle with Quarter-Elliptical Leaf Springs

These have traded hands at rich valuations — this 1939 Delage D8-120 Cabrio sold for $940,000 in 2022, while the car below apparently did not sell).



Source: Classic Driver