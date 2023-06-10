10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning
train WFH reads:
• Gold Is No Longer a Good Hedge Against Bad Times: The precious metal has become just another cyclical asset, no longer a useful harbinger of social and economic collapse. (Bloomberg)
• AI’s Winners, Losers and Wannabes: An NVIDIA Valuation, with the AI Boost! (Musings on Markets)
• For Trend-Setting Family Offices—and Those Following Their Lead—Timing Is Key: Investors are sensing a regime shift in the market but capturing it will take careful planning. (Chief Investment Officer)
• Carry That Weight: There’s a problem with transporting new vehicles across the country: They’re too heavy. (Slate)
• St. Louis Is the Struggling Downtown You Haven’t Heard Of — and Right-Wing Policies Are Making Things Worse: Unlike San Francisco, St. Louis is a blue island in a red state, and conservative state policies have at least partly driven the city’s decline. More apt parallels to St. Louis are places like Kansas City, Mo.; Memphis; Nashville; and Little Rock, Ark. — liberal enclaves that in a macrocosm of the worst kind of family dysfunction are at the mercy of conservative state governments. The consequences of this dysfunction can be far-reaching. (New York Times) see also Retailers Aren’t Abandoning Downtowns Because of Crime: Nordstrom’s decision to vacate San Francisco is more about evolving shopper trends. (Bloomberg)
• Semi-Politics: Intel and the future of US chipmaking: Intel and the future of US chipmaking (Phenomenal World)
• Dolby Atmos Wants You to Listen Up. (And Down. And Sideways.) True believers in the immersive audio format say it could restore a musical appreciation lost to a generation that has come up during the streaming era. (New York Times)
• Nurtured by nature: Psychological research is advancing our understanding of how time in nature can improve our mental health and sharpen our cognition (American Psychological Association)
• Sheldon Whitehouse was right all along: The Supreme Court is corrupt: The best argument for court reform comes from Alito, whose arrogant, slipshod and unconvincing defense makes him the poster boy for serious court reform. (Washington Post)
• How I Stopped Hating Steely Dan: I thought I was immune, but still became a Dan stan—this is my story. (The Honest Broker)
The misery index is falling fast
Source: Axios