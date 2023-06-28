S&P 500 Companies: A Visual Breakdown

All of the companies in the S&P 500 are worth $7.1 trillion in assets, accounting for close to 80% of available market capitalization on U.S. stock exchanges.

Visual Capital notes:

“Over the last decade, big tech names have dominated the index. The tech sector makes up over 26%, with Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia as the top S&P 500 companies by market capitalization. Despite interest rates climbing at warp speed, a select number of big tech names have maintained, or even expanded their influence on the index over the last year. In many cases, investor demand for AI-related stocks has fueled these increases”.

Sometimes you need to see things like this visually to capture all of the broad contexts of stock concentration in indices…