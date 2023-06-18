The Porsche Mission X is the latest step in the ongoing victory of EVs over ICE. From Teslas to inexpensive entry-level BYDs to super and hypercars, it’s a shift as game-changing as when Dylan first strapped on a Stratocaster and let ‘er rip.

The Mission X is an ultra-lightweight hypercar, replacing the 918 Spyder. Its mass is highly centered behind the driver (as opposed to being under the passenger compartment) making it not only wicked fast but agile, too. Its 1:1 power/weight ratio sets it up to be one of if not the fastest production car ever, with a 0-60 MPH spring in less than 2 seconds. Porsche claims it will be the fastest road-legal vehicle on the Nürburgring’s famous Nordschleife loop. That record, 6:35.18, is currently held by the Mercedes-AMG One, essentially;y a street-legal Formula One car.

Some of the more astonishing details:

– Power: ~1,480 HP (estimated )

– Unusual poroportions: 14.8 feet long but only 3.9 feet tall;

– Aerodynamic drag better than the 911 GT3 RS

– 1000+ pounds of down force from active aero;

– 900 V architecture, (about half charge time compared of a Taycan Turbo S);

– Multiple Screen for driver’s gauges, center console and passenger.

– Scissor-opening doors

Prices have not been announced yet, but a limited production run is expected to cost in the 7 figures with delivery around 2026.

Previous Porsche hypercars were similarly limited: The Porsche 959 (300 units from 1986 to 1993), the Carrera GT (1270 units), and Porsche 918 plug-in hybrid (918 units) all were all low volume productions.

It would be a surprise if Porsche made more than 1000 of these monsters.







Source: Porsche, Porsche Club of America, Stuttcars, Car and Driver