10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• 5 winners and 5 losers from the debt ceiling deal: Biden and McCarthy win. The Freedom Caucus loses. (Vox)

• Inside the Meltdown at CNN: CEO Chris Licht felt he was on a mission to restore the network’s reputation for serious journalism. How did it all go wrong? (The Atlantic) see also Missteps and Miscalculations: Inside Fox’s Legal and Business Debacle: Fox’s handling of the defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which settled for $787.5 million, left many unanswered questions. (New York Times)

• The One Thing Holding Back Electric Vehicles in America: The biggest hurdle to mass adoption of electric cars is not the cars themselves. (The Atlantic)

• Company Insiders Made Billions Before SPAC Bust: Executives and early investors sold shares worth $22 billion. (Wall Street Journal)

• Right-wing hatemongers count on the cowardice of companies such as Target: If there’s a company in America you’d expect to have the gumption and spirit to see off a stupid and specious attack on the selling of LGBTQ+-themed merchandise for Pride Month in June, it would be Target. (Los Angeles Times)

• What Really Caused the Destruction of Tulsa’s ‘Black Wall Street’ A new book looks beyond the Tulsa race massacre to understand the demise of the historic Greenwood neighborhood, once known as a hub for Black wealth. (CityLab)

• Manufacturing Dissent: Activists and opinion-formers on the Left and Right have been persuaded that living under anything besides the kind of governance they want means they’ve been cheated. (Quillette)

• How Summer Camp Became Such a Hot Mess for Parents: You know who’s not having fun? The people paying the bills. (Businessweek)

• Clarence Thomas should resign from the supreme court, for the good of the court: By acting as if Thomas has done nothing wrong, chief justice John Roberts looks pathetic and enabling of unethical behavior. (The Guardian)

• The 400-Year-Old Tragedy That Captures Our Chaos: Pop culture is finding new currency in the tale of a king beset by madness. (The Atlantic)