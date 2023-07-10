10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning
train WFH reads:
• 6 Rules to Know Before Hanging an American Flag This July 4: Did you know that the MLB and NFL routinely violate one of them? (Wall Street Journal)
• The multibillion-dollar lawsuits that could radically reshape how we buy and sell homes forever: As the money makes its way to all the players in the transaction, you may wonder: Why does it work this way? According to the plaintiffs of two massive class-action lawsuits, this circuitous method of paying real-estate agents is all part of a far-reaching scheme that is bilking home sellers out of billions of dollars every year. (Business Insider)
• ‘Funflation’ and the Pessimism of Disbelief: Why splurging on high-priced tickets and hotels isn’t an economic horror story. (Fisher Investments)
• The Legacy of Harry Markowitz: Reflecting on the man who built investing’s foundation: Modern Portfolio Theory. (Morningstar)
• ‘Hot Money’ Is Piling Up at Banks and It’s Starting to Take a Toll: Investors scrutinize cost of surging brokered deposits and FHLB loans as midsize banks bear brunt of higher interest rates. (Bloomberg)
• The Bank Robbers Who Are Stealing Their Own Money: Lebanon’s central bank has plunged the country into a financial crisis that’s left millions of depositors without access to their savings. Some are turning to extreme measures—and becoming folk heroes in the process. (Businessweek)
• Those insisting the pandemic was human-made are ignoring the known facts: People who believe the novel coronavirus was the result of a lab experiment don’t have any evidence to support their theory. (MSNBC) see also What Do You Believe? Why? All good investors must regularly — even constantly! — ask themselves these questions: What do I believe in, and why? How can I tell when I am wrong? What will I do about it? (The Big Picture)
• People Hire Phone Bots to Torture Telemarketers: AI software and voice cloners simulate distracted saps willing to stay on the phone forever—or until callers finally give up. (Wall Street Journal)
• Why Canada’s wildfires will affect air quality for weeks to come: Canada’s fire season is especially bad, and it could lead to smoke drifting southward for the rest of the summer. (Vox)
• The Man Who Broke Bowling: Jason Belmonte’s two-handed technique made him an outcast. Then it made him the greatest—and changed the sport forever. (GQ)
A $100 Billion Wealth Migration Tilts US Economy’s Center of Gravity South
Source: Bloomberg
