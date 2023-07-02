1971 De Tomaso Mangusta

If you know of De Tomaso, it’s probably because of the Pantera. The mid-engine, rear-drive sports car was a wonderful combination of Italian design and Detroit muscle. The body was by Carrozzeria Ghia, the powerplant was Ford’s V8. It was De Tomaso’s most popular car, with more than 7,000 made from 1971 to 1992.

Until recently, I was unfamiliar with the De Tomaso Mangusta. And that’s a shame because it is a beautiful car that (as others have argued) makes the case that car design peaked in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Powered by a 296 bhp Ford V8 with bodywork by Giorgetto Giugiaro, it looks like a proper supercar, with unusual Gullwing engine covers. “Mangusta” is Italian for mongoose, an animal known for killing Cobras. A deal gone bad with Carroll Shelby is the supposed reason for the name.

Here are the De Tomaso Mangusta details via Petrolicious:

Years Built: 1967-1971

Total Produced: 401

Engine: 4.7L-5.0L Ford V8

Power Produced: 221hp-306hp

Torque Produced: 300lb-ft

Coachwork Design: Giorgetto Giugiaro

Curb Weight: 2,612lbs

Price When New: $11,500

The version seen below is up for sale Classic Driver asking €298,500 ($324,350).

Now all you need is a mechanic that knows De TOmaso’s and some room in your garage…



Source: Classic Driver