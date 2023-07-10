10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Commercial Real Estate Is in Trouble, but Not for the Reason You Think: As far as weak spots go, there are reasons for concern. Offices comprise 80% of new delinquencies in commercial real estate loans, and occupancy rates in major cities consistently hover around 50% of capacity. But the towers we once commuted to comprise just a tiny fraction of the overall commercial real estate market. Commercial real estate market is big, diverse, and highly regional, valued at about $20 trillion (Q2 2021). This $20 trillion is fairly evenly spread across its component sectors. (Morningstar)

• How to Invest Like the 1%: In 1989, the top 1% of households in the United States controlled a little less than 23% of the wealth in this country. That number has now reached nearly 32%. By contrast, the bottom 90% have seen their share of wealth drop from 40% in 1989 to 31% today. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Americans Are Moving Toward Climate Danger in Search of Cheaper Homes: Migration to places at high risk from heat, floods and fires rose over the last two years, a new analysis by Redfin finds.. (Bloomberg)

• A Decade Ago, Jeff Bezos Bought a Newspaper. Now He’s Paying Attention to It Again. The Amazon founder, who purchased The Washington Post for $250 million in 2013, has taken a more active role in the paper’s operations this year. (New York Times)

• The Five Things Keeping Us From Going All-Electric: The ‘electrification of everything’ gets talked about a lot these days. But it isn’t going to happen soon. Nor should we want it to. (Wall Street Journal)

• Affirmative action for rich kids: It’s more than just legacy admissions: Chetty and his colleagues provide compelling evidence that fancy schools are promoting a kind of neo-aristocracy, with admission programs that help to perpetuate a family’s class privilege from one generation to the next. (NPR)

• Spouse Out of Town? It’s Time For ‘Husband Meal’ You’ve heard of Girl Dinner. Now, GQ explores what men eat when they’re home alone. (GQ)

• The big idea: Why the laws of physics will never explain the universe: We should think of the cosmos as more like an animal than a machine. (The Guardian) see also Cosmic Paradigm Shift: New Research Doubles Universe’s Age to 26.7 Billion Years ” Our universe could be twice as old as current estimates, according to a new study: A new study proposes that the universe may be 26.7 billion years old, challenging the widely accepted estimate of 13.7 billion years based on the Lambda-CDM concordance model. (SciTech Daily)

• ‘I thought it was over’: Behind Odell Beckham Jr.’s unlikely comeback with the Ravens: “What do you want to do?” she asked him after the game. “If you fall out of love with football, you’re done. You won’t get a good rehab. You have to love it. If you don’t want to play, so be it. No one says you have to play. It’s up to you.” (The Athletic)

• Jim Gaffigan’s Quintessentially American Comedy Gets Darker and Better: He’ll still joke about fast food. But on “Dark Pale,” his 10th stand-up special, his evolution as a comedian is apparent. (New York Times)