2% Inflation Target is Silly

One of the more foolish arguments 1 that seem to be emanating from the Fed about their intention to raise rates another quarter point today: The 2% inflation target that has been in place pretty much the entire post-financial crisis era.

There is no empirical evidence showing 2% is the optimal long-run inflation target, given the Fed’s dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment. It is one of those round numbers that people just kinda made up and started with for no apparent reason.

If there was something magical about 2% as the ideal balance between prices and jobs, that would be one thing. But the 2% inflation target is LITERALLY a random number 2 that originated in New Zealand in the 1980s. “Surprisingly, it came not from any academic study,” CFR observes, “but rather from an offhand comment during a television interview.” For reasons no one has intelligently articulated, other countries subsequently adopted it as their target.

Laurence Ball, Professor of Economics at Johns Hopkins and Research Associate at the National Bureau Of Economic Research, made the case in 2013 that 4% was a more rational target. “Raising inflation targets to 4% would have little cost, and it would make it easier for central banks to end future recessions,” he noted.3

The Federal Open Market Committee has justified the 2% inflation based on inflation expectations. The Board of Governors stated, “When households and businesses can reasonably expect inflation to remain low and stable, they are able to make sound decisions regarding saving, borrowing, and investment, which contributes to a well-functioning economy.”

The problem with this approach is as we have repeatedly shown, it is utterly useless. Inflation expectations are typically at their lowest right before a surge in inflation occurs; they are at their highest levels just as inflation rolls over and heads downwards. People’s inflation expectations mimic the typical overenthusiastic investor, piling in at the top of the market and panic selling near the bottom.

Expectations are no way to run monetary policy and are more fit for a Monty Python film.4

Consider: We had 2% inflation expectations the entire post-GFC era. The economy was sluggish, job creation as weak, consumer spending was soft. ZIRP and QE had driven rates to zero (or negative in some parts of the world), and 2% seemed a reasonable albeit arbitrary upside target. But after $6 trillion in fiscal stimulus, mortgage rates at 7.5%, perhaps 3% makes much more sense as a downside inflation target.

I have noted in the past that the Fed was late to get off its emergency footing, late to recognize inflation pierced its 2% target to the upside (March 2021), late to begin raising rates (March 2022), late to recognize inflation had peaked (June 2022), late to recognize that they have already beaten inflation in (July 2023).

I have a pet theory as to why they have been consistently so late: Many economists have misunderstood this entire economic cycle, including inflation. These older school economists – who demanded vigilance against rising prices, declared inflation to be persistent, sticky, and non-transitory or even stagflationary – all made their bones in the 1970s/80s. They are haunted by a very different type of economy that had very different inflation drivers. Their PTSD is palpable.

They are taking the wrong lesson from that era. As Professor Ball wryly observed to the NYT’s Jeff Sommers, “If 4% was good enough for Volcker, it should be good enough for us.”

__________

1. Let’s hold aside the claim that the Fed needs to “maintain credibility,” as that squishy argument is simply too ridiculous to address.

2. The case for 4% inflation, Laurence Ball, VoxEU/CEPR 24 May 2013

3. Like 20% for a bull or bear market, its made up, without any data supporting it as either an indicator or a predictor.

4. Peasants: We have found a witch! (A witch! a witch!)

