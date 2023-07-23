1958 Fiat 1200 TV Spyder

I am not all that familiar with Fiat, as they were never all that popular in the US, but I can’t help but notice how cute this little 1200 Spyder is. Just perfect for some pleasant top d0own jaunt on a lovely sunny day.
The 1.2L four-cylinder engine sent 55 HP to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. These are fun but not especially fast
Fiat made ~400,000 of these between 1957 and 1961 — the rarest being the 1200 Turismo Veloce Spider (2,350 made from 1957 to 1959). All of these still going for modest prices, typically less than $50k.
This pretty example below was bid to $37,500 but RNM.
Source: PCar Market