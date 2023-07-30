1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL

I almost picked up a 190 SL some years ago — a 1960 W121 — for about $25k. It was running but needed a lot of TLC and I was not ready for doing a full restoration at that time. I just wanted a nice driver for sunny days, so instead of the 190, I picked up a 17-year-old 1986 560 SL for $5k.

The advice about the 190 SL was it was underpowered, especially against the 6-cylinder 250hp 300 SL car like the one below.

Mercedes-Benz made the W 198 from 1957 to 1963 as a roadster version of the famous gull-winged coupe. With a top speed of 163 mph, it was one of the fastest open-air cars you could buy.

For a long time, the 300 SL Coupes were worth millions while the Cabrio’s languished; that is no longer the case today. Good (not great) shape 300 SL convertibles regularly sell in the 7 figures.

Me? I just want a nice boulevard cruiser for those warm summer nights…



Source: Classic Driver