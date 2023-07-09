2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre E

The Spectre is Rolls-Royce’s first all-electric car.
The company has fully embraced EVs; all Rolls-Royce gasoline-powered models, including that glorious 6.75-liter V12, are being phased out, and the company says RR will be entirely electric by 2030. Car & Driver called the Spectre a “Massive, Maximally Badass EV Super Coupe,” and that seems like a fitting description.
The Spectre’s design appears based on the Rolls-Royce Wraith, which ends this model year. Design similarities include suicide doors, 4,796 LED stars in the Starlight Headliner, and a massive presence on the road (the Spectre is actually a bit larger than the Wraith). Get in, step on the brake, and the huge 5-foot door closes automatically — unlike the Wraith, which required you to push a button to close the door, like some kind of uncivilized barbarian.
Stats for the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre:
Powertrain: Dual Separately Excited Synchronous Motors (BMW)
Output: 584 Horsepower/664 Pound-Feet
Speed: 0-60 MPH: 4.4 Seconds
Battery: 102.0-kWh sourced (BMW)
Charge time: 10% to 80% in 34 minutes (195 kW DC fast-charger)
Range: 260 Miles
Drag Coefficient: 0.25
Tech: rear-wheel steering, automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control with lane-centering
Platform: All-aluminum “Architecture of Luxury”
Dimensions: 126.4-inch wheelbase, 215.6-inch long overall
Weight: 6371 pounds
Missing: 6.75-liter V12
These go on sale in Q4 of 2023; if you wan t a Badass EV Super Coupe, better get in line — demand for these suggests that these may soon sell out. But if you want to enjoy one of these magic carpet rides, it ain’t gonna be cheap: No one will be buying the base versions of these at $420,000, customized and optioned, these will end up with MSRPs north of $500k. That is a lot of moolah, but at least you won’t be leaving a plume of exhaust behind as you waft along…
Source: Rolls-Royce
Additional Sources: Inside EVs, Road & Track, Car and Driver, Wall Street Journal
SPECTRE’S DRIVE DELIVERS THE SEEMINGLY IMPOSSIBLE
“Spectre’s drive is uncompromising; it is an experience only ever realised by Rolls-Royce. Built upon the Architecture of Luxury — a custom platform that enables adaptive engineering and peerless ride quality — it combines agile performance with the marque’s signature magic carpet ride. Experience a seamless blend of performance and control.
THE APEX OF ATHLETICISM AND ELEGANCE
Spectre is a hallmark of dazzling power and presence. The world’s first Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé is engineered with precise handling and a fast-accelerating drive. This dynamism is matched with effortless performance and spectacular comfort.
SPIRIT, ELECTRIFIED
The formidable fastback establishes electrification as the marque’s perfect pairing. Combining luxurious silence with powerful poise, it is exquisite — an experience in a league of its own.