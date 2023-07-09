2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre E

The Spectre is Rolls-Royce’s first all-electric car.

The company has fully embraced EVs; all Rolls-Royce gasoline-powered models, including that glorious 6.75-liter V12, are being phased out, and the company says RR will be entirely electric by 2030. Car & Driver called the Spectre a “Massive, Maximally Badass EV Super Coupe,” and that seems like a fitting description.

The Spectre’s design appears based on the Rolls-Royce Wraith, which ends this model year. Design similarities include suicide doors, 4,796 LED stars in the Starlight Headliner, and a massive presence on the road (the Spectre is actually a bit larger than the Wraith). Get in, step on the brake, and the huge 5-foot door closes automatically — unlike the Wraith, which required you to push a button to close the door, like some kind of uncivilized barbarian.

Stats for the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre:

Powertrain: Dual Separately Excited Synchronous Motors (BMW)

Output: 584 Horsepower/664 Pound-Feet

Speed: 0-60 MPH: 4.4 Seconds

Battery: 102.0-kWh sourced (BMW)

Charge time: 10% to 80% in 34 minutes (195 kW DC fast-charger)

Range: 260 Miles

Drag Coefficient: 0.25

Tech: rear-wheel steering, automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control with lane-centering

Platform: All-aluminum “Architecture of Luxury”

Dimensions: 126.4-inch wheelbase, 215.6-inch long overall

Weight: 6371 pounds

Missing: 6.75-liter V12

These go on sale in Q4 of 2023; if you wan t a Badass EV Super Coupe, better get in line — demand for these suggests that these may soon sell out. But if you want to enjoy one of these magic carpet rides, it ain’t gonna be cheap: No one will be buying the base versions of these at $420,000, customized and optioned, these will end up with MSRPs north of $500k. That is a lot of moolah, but at least you won’t be leaving a plume of exhaust behind as you waft along…

Source: Rolls-Royce

Additional Sources: Inside EVs, Road & Track, Car and Driver, Wall Street Journal