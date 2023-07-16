50th Anniversary of Ferrari’s Berlinetta Boxer

When I was a kid, the first Ferrari I ever really noticed was the Berlinetta Boxer. Today, it is celebrating its 50th birthday.

The Lamborghini Miura was revealed in 1965 to widespread acclaim; the mid-engine, V12 caused a sensation. Many consider the Miura to be the world’s first supercar, although the Mercedes 300 SL (a decade prior) is a legitimate contender.

Regardless, the Miura created a problem for Ferrari.

As the legend goes, Ferruccio Lamborghini had clutch troubles with his own Ferrari, which led him to show up at Enzo Ferrari’s home to recommend a fix. Enzo’s infamous response — “Let me make cars. You stick to making tractors.” — led Lamborghini to show Enzo just who could make cars.

Regardless, the accolades showered on the Miura must have grated on Enzo. Ferrari had no answer for the mid-engine V12 competitor from the “tractor factory”. Ferrari’s engineers had been trying to persuade the boss of the advantages of a full-sized, mid-engined, V12, rear-wheel-drive layout for years. As the advantages of mid-engined racing competitors showed up on the track, there was something to this powertrain arrangement.

Enzo had previously introduced the mid-engined 206 GT, and later 246 GT/GTS. But these were V6s and were sold under the Dino, not Ferrari marque (1967 to 1974). The Ferrari 308 replaced the Dino 246 in 1975 and was updated to the 328 in 1985. The 308/328 were big and heavy and slow and underpowered; neither were in the same league as the V12 Lambos — first the Miura, and then, in 1974, the Countach.

Ferrari still needed a mid-engine V12 to fight its nemesis. (). Hence, the Berlinetta Boxer was born.

~~~

The Pininfarina-styled BB had a flat ‘boxer’ 12-cylinder (180-degree), mounted longitudinally ahead of the axle. This solved many of the issues the Miura had with its transverse-mounted 12. The Testarossa came along so as to offer a fully EPA/DOT-compliant mid-engine 12-cylinder supercar to the US market.

Today, these go for around $300k (See DuPont Registry or Bring a Trailer), plus or minus depending on all the usual conditions.

If you are a diehard petrol-head and want to learn more about the history of the Berlinetta Boxer, check out this extensively illustrated book, “Berlinetta Boxer – The Legend.”



Source: Classic Driver