MiB: Jawad Mian, Stray Reflections

This week, we speak with Jawad S. Mian, who is the founder and managing editor at Stray Reflections, an independent global macro research and trading advisory firm with a focus on major investment themes. His clients include some of the world’s largest hedge funds, family offices, and institutional investors. Mian studied finance and economics at the University of Western Ontario and is a CFA and CMT charter holder.

We discuss what makes a secular bull market so strong, pervasive, long-lasting, and resilient. Rather than focusing on future predictions, he focuses on trying to fully understand what is going on right now, a task that is much harder than it sounds.

Mian explains why, despite all the predictions to the contrary, we have not fallen into a recession. Rate sensitivity in the US economy is historically low. Post-GFC, the “beautiful de-leveraging” (as Ray Dalio of Bridgewater termed it) took time, but post-pandemic, the economic recovery was much faster and stronger. Fiscal stimulus boost to incomes and a further drop in costs led the Household debt service to disposable income ratio to its lowest point, below the 1980 levels, when the data series first began.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Jawad Mian Favorite Books

The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis



The Alchemist, 25th Anniversary: A Fable About Following Your Dream by Paulo Coelho



Letters from the Earth by Mark Twain



The Essential Writings of Ralph Waldo Emerson by Ralph Waldo Emerson



Letters to a Young Journalist (Art of Mentoring) by Samuel G.Freedman



The Mathnawi of Jalalud’din Rumi, Vol. 2: Containing the Translation of the First & Second Books by Reynold Nicholson



The War of Art: Break Through the Blocks and Win Your Inner Creative Battles by Steven Pressfield



The Money Game by Adam Smith

