10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form 4-day weekend reads:

• A $100 Billion Wealth Migration Tilts US Economy’s Center of Gravity South: Some 2.2 million people moved to the Southeast in just over two years. That’s roughly the population of Houston. (Bloomberg)

• The Super Connector Who Built Sam Bankman-Fried’s Celebrity World: Michael Kives, a former Hollywood agent, connected FTX’s founder to Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Bill Clinton and others. His firm got $700 million in exchange, a lawsuit claims. (New York Times)

• The Stradivarius Murders: Police said four very valuable violins went missing after a collector and his daughter were killed. Then a lot of stories began to unravel. (Businessweek) see also The Violin Doctor: He’s trusted to repair some of the world’s most fabled — and expensive — instruments. How does John Becker manage to unlock the sound of a Stradivarius? (Chicago Magazine)

• The Air Jordan Drop So Hot It Blew Up an Alleged $85 Million Ponzi Scheme: Michael Malekzadeh’s Zadeh Kicks made millions of dollars taking big presale orders for coveted sneakers at low prices and scrambling to fill them. Then came the Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey. (Businessweek)

• The Hunt for Judah P. Benjamin, the Spy Chief of the Confederacy: Suspected of orchestrating the Lincoln assassination, the South’s most prominent Jew escaped to London to start a new life as a high-powered lawyer. The U.S. government secretly tried to bring him home to face justice. (Tablet)

• Out of the Wild: Why we can’t rid nature of us (New Atlantis)

• The Supreme Court decides not to destroy democracy in the United States: Six justices decided not to burn the right of the people to govern themselves to the ground. (Vox)

• How Fox News (Yes, Fox News) Managed to Beat ‘The Tonight Show’ Greg Gutfeld has installed his brand of insult conservatism as the institutional voice for the next generation of Fox News viewer. And it’s catching on. (New York Times)

• ‘People are like, Wow!’: the man trying to make condoms sexy: It has been said that condoms share marketing characteristics with napalm and funerals. But it is Ben Wilson’s mission to make us believe they are key to human happiness. (The Guardian)

• The Mysticism of Paul Simon: On “Seven Psalms,” the artist continues his spiritual seeking, imagining a divine presence only to interrogate its borders. (New Yorker)