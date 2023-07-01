MiB: Ilana Weinstein Discusses the Hedge Fund War for Talent 

This week, we speak with Ilana Weinstein, CEO of hedge fund executive search firm IDW Group. The firm’s practice places senior hedge fund and business professionals across the investment landscape. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

We discuss the challenges of attracting and retaining the best talent. She notes what founders want is a broad diversity of thought as possible, which leads to fewer errors in reasoning via different perspectives and more thinking outside the box.

Weinstein declares “Its a feeding frenzy.”

She describes what makes the work so challenging: “It is pay for performance, mark-to-market every day, and you know exactly where you stand with complete clarity every moment of the day.”

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Bloomberg, Stitcher, Google, and YouTube. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson, which manages $1.5 trillion dollar in client assets. She has worked at FT since 1988, and held leadership roles in investment management, distribution, technology, operations, and high-net-worth clients. Franklin Templeton oversees more than 9000 employees and 1300 investment professionals. Johnson is on the list of most powerful women (Barron’s, Forbes, American Banker, and more). She has been CEO since February 2020.

Ilana Weinstein’s Favorite Books

Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes by Ira Rosen



The New Kings of New York by Adam Piore



The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds by Michael Lewis



The Bonfire of the Vanities by Tom Wolfe

