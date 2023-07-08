10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The Physics of Kaizen: Why Somebody Should Get Credit for Fixing Problems That Never Happened: Toyota’s culture of Kaizen: continuous improvement. It is an obvious statement: companies should be continually improving. Companies that are able to successfully adopt a culture and practice of Kaizen have the ability to establish a dominant position in their market. (Taylor Pearson)

• The $100 billion bet that a postindustrial US city can reinvent itself as a high-tech hub: Can a massive infusion of money for making computer chips transform the economy of Syracuse and show us how to rebuild the nation’s industrial base? (MIT Technology Review)

• How to Do Great Work: If you collected lists of techniques for doing great work in a lot of different fields, what would the intersection look like? I decided to find out by making it. Partly my goal was to create a guide that could be used by someone working in any field. But I was also curious about the shape of the intersection. And one thing this exercise shows is that it does have a definite shape; it’s not just a point labelled “work hard.” The following recipe assumes you’re very ambitious. (Paul Graham)

• How to Make Money by Losing $300,000 a Year on Slot Machines: Millions of people tune in to see others tackle the casino mainstay. ‘It’s fun to watch somebody else play with their money while you’re sitting on your couch drinking a beer.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• Inside the AI Factory: As the technology becomes ubiquitous, a vast tasker underclass is emerging — and not going anywhere. (The Verge)

• How Tom Brady’s Crypto Ambitions Collided With Reality: The superstar quarterback is among the celebrities dealing with the fallout from the crypto crash. Others, like Taylor Swift, escaped. (New York Times)

• Walmart Is Quietly Growing Into an E-Retail Tech Titan. The world’s biggest retailer stumbled in the early innings of the e-commerce revolution. Now that Walmart has found its footing, it’s poised for big profits. The Stock Is a Buy. (Barron’s)

• The Big Penis War: The inventor of the world’s first cosmetic penile implant says a group of Houston doctors is trying to steal his ideas. Inside the multimillion-dollar feud. (Texas Monthly)

• A New Map of the Universe, Painted With Cosmic Neutrinos: Physicists finally know where at least some of these high-energy particles come from, which helps make the neutrinos useful for exploring fundamental physics. (Quanta Magazine)

• Shattered Nerves, Sleepless Nights: Pickleball Noise Is Driving Everyone Nuts: The incessant pop-pop-pop of the fast-growing sport has brought on a nationwide scourge of unneighborly clashes, petitions, calls to the police and lawsuits, with no solution in sight. (New York Times)