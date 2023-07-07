Today, the 500th episode of Masters in Business drops.1

I have described the inspiration for the show as “an audio version of Market Wizards” but the actual pitch to Bloomberg was “Mark Maron’s WTF meets Charlie Rose” (that was before we knew about his, um, behavior).

It has been a wonderful ride, one that I feel grateful and privileged to be on. And I hope to keep doing it for was long as I can.

From the very beginning, I had some thoughts:

1. Meet interesting people : My dark little secret is that the show actually has an audience of just one: Me.

It has been a delightful excuse to sit down and chat with people I would never otherwise have an opportunity to meet. I get to ask the questions I find useful, meet legends I might not have otherwise met, and generally spend 1-2 hours with some amazing folk.

It has been a pleasure and a delight doing so; it’s the most fun I have all week.

2. Better Interviews : Most standard financial media interviews were disappointing: Superficial questions with a short shelf life: “What’s your favorite stock? Where will the Dow be in a year? When will the Fed (cut/raise) next?”

Hence the show’s motto: No stock picks, no predictions.

I thought I could improve the basic interview form by eschewing the typical questions and diving deeper. Finding out who the guest really was, and how they got that way: “Who were their mentors? How did they make important career decisions? How did they develop their investment philosophy? What were they reading?” Other fields were doing this, why not finance?

Since MiB launched in 2014, smarter, longer-form, in-depth interview formats have become increasingly popular. I’d like to think we helped move the industry improve in ways that are more useful for investors.

3. Create a Library : Wouldn’t it be great if you could find all of the most interesting people in different areas in one place? All of the Behavioral Finance folk, Venture Capitalists, hedge fund managers, women in finance, etc. were all searchable in one place.

It’s been so much fun seeing how different groups of guests think: Strategists, fund managers, economists, private equity, entrepreneurs, VCs, entertainers and authors. I am going to continue to assemble lists by various categories per listeners’ requests: Private Equity, Billionaires, Professors, etc., and anything else you guys think of.

4. Reach an audience : The show now gets 8-10 million streams per year, plus downloads on various properties, including the Bloomberg Terminal, and is broadcast on the Bloomberg Radio + syndication and on XM Sirius radio.

I wanted to be able to reach investors and show them there was a better way to learn about investing. An amazing way to gain insight is to sit down with extraordinarily successful investors and have them explain what they did wrong, and what they learned from the experience. It has been truly outstanding.

5. Work with amazing people : None of this would have been possible without the help of some extraordinary people, including Michael Batnick, who very much helped shape the show in the first 5 seasons of MiB, and Sean Russo, who stepped into his big shoes. Josh Frankel has helped me book some great guests as well.

At Bloomberg, Al Mayer and Anthony Mancini not only approved the idea but have been enormously helpful in making me (a non-professional in the world of radio) suck much less; Charlie Vollmer was my first audio engineer who taught me basic radio skills, including how to do intros and outros. Tim O’Brien of Bloomberg View has been a steadfast supporter of the show.

My producers have been awesome: Paris Wald today and my prior producers Taylor Riggs (now a star on Fox Business) and Michael Boyle (doing hedge fund analytics for BBRG and live events) have all been huge. And special thanks go to Michael Bloomberg, who not only listens to the show but lets me sit in on the conversation when I occasionally walk a guest over to his desk.

And of course, all of the guests who have been so generous with their time. One of the questions I occasionally get is “When are you going to run out of potential guests?” I suspect never.

~~~

In Major League Baseball, there are twenty-eight players who are members of the 500 home run club. Chatting with a financial guest for an hour isn’t the same as clocking one over the left-field wall, but still, it feels to me like a major milestone.

Here’s to the next 500 shows and Onwards to 1000.

Thanks for listening.

1. iTunes only shows 464, but it is missing the first season shows, including Jeff Gundlach of Doubleline, David Kotok of Cumberland, and Rob Arnott of Research Affiliates.