10 Weekend Reads

• Tesla Owners Have Soured on Elon Musk, But Still Love Their Model 3s: Five years after Tesla built the world’s first electric car for the masses, Bloomberg rebooted a survey of 5,000 owners to ask how things held up. (Bloomberg)

• Does Sam Altman Know What He’s Creating? The OpenAI CEO’s ambitious, ingenious, terrifying quest to create a new form of intelligence. (The Atlantic).

• The war in Ukraine is spurring a revolution in drone warfare using AI: The advent of AI-enabled drones holds huge promise for Ukraine’s military but may also be exploited by nefarious non-state actors. (Washington Post)

• How the Ultrawealthy Use Private Foundations to Bank Millions in Tax Deductions While Giving the Public Little in Return: It’s a simple bargain: The rich get huge tax breaks by donating art, property and company shares to benefit the public. But some donors collect millions while offering little or no public access. (ProPublica)

• 14 Warning Signs That You Are Living in a Society Without a Counterculture. These are the key indicators that you might be living in a society without a counterculture: A sense of sameness pervades the creative world The dominant themes feel static and repetitive, not dynamic and impactful Imitation of the conventional is rewarded Movies, music, and other creative pursuits are increasingly evaluated on financial and corporate metrics, with all other considerations having little influence. (The Honest Broker)

• The Ticks Are Winning: Their saliva is a secret weapon. (The Atlantic)

• The Seductive Vision Of Green Aviation: Air travel is profoundly bad for the environment but one of the hardest industries to decarbonize. Can green technologies make a difference before it’s too late? (NOEMA)

• Ezra Klein’s Formula for a Good Day Involves These Four Things: The podcast host and columnist caught up with GQ about his daily routine: the importance of sleep, (mostly) staying off Twitter, and surrendering the illusion of control. (GQ)

• Small-town GOP officials are torn over Biden’s clean energy cash. This emphasis on rural areas puts local GOP officials in the position of overseeing massive amounts of development funded by Biden’s law. Of the approximately $70 billion in new clean energy investment dollars announced since the climate law passed, roughly $51 billion — or 70 percent — is in counties won by Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, according to Jack Conness, a policy analyst at Energy Innovation: Policy and Technology, a nonpartisan think tank. (Washington Post)

• Inside Shohei Ohtani’s Superhero Origin Story: Ohtani is in the midst of a hyperbole-proof season during which he’s dominated on the mound and at the plate. But that may never have happened had one enterprising Japanese team not made a few very bold decisions. (The Ringer)