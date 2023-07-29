MiB: Liz Hoffman on Crash Landing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Liz Hoffman, who is the business and finance editor at Semafor and author of “Crash Landing: The Inside Story of How the World’s Biggest Companies Survived an Economy on the Brink.” She was previously a senior reporter at The Wall Street Journal, where she covered financial markets and corporate dealmaking.

She discusses how so many people who should have been clued in — government officials, corporate executives, and elected politicians — were completely blindsided by the pandemic. But a few companies and executives had a very early read on what was to come.

One of the first people to realize markets were underestimating the risks was Bill Ackmann of Pershing Square Capital. Very early on, he realizes the credit market spreads were incredibly tight, with investors assigning no risk premiums to corporates or junk over investment grade. Ackman shorts the entire credit market, and two and half weeks later, the markets come to the same conclusion. His firm Pershing Square Capital bought $27 million of swaps that soon after became worth $2 billion.

She explains how Delta, Hilton, Ford, and soon-to-IPO also had an early heads-up as to the changing zeitgeist. As people became increasingly uncomfortable traveling, they were among the first to be hit with a wave of cancellations. Bankers like David Solomon of Goldman Sachs and Jamie Dimon of JPM also figure into the discussion.

