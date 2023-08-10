10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• The Pandemic Small-Business Boom Is Fueling the US Economy: Startup registrations remain 42% ahead of 2019 levels, with growing numbers of companies founded by women and minorities. (Businessweek)

• The Nifty Fifty => the Magnificent Seven: By May 1969, Buffett called it quits and wrote to advise his partners that he was closing the partnership: “I just don’t see anything available that gives any reasonable hope of delivering a good year, and I have no desire to grope around, hoping to ‘get lucky’ with other people’s money. I am not attuned to this market environment, and I don’t wanna spoil a decent record by trying to play a game I don’t understand so i can go out a hero.” (St. James Investment Company)

• India’s Economy Is Humming, and There’s More to Come. Here’s How to Profit. India recently overtook China to become the world’s most populous country, and its economy is booming after years of setbacks. (Barron’s)

• The US Housing Drought Is Ending. What Does It Mean for Prices? There are growing signs that the supply of new and resale homes on the market will pick up in 2024, taking some of the steam out of prices. (Bloomberg)

• What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Tell Us? An inverted yield curve is not really predicting recession. It’s predicting that the Fed will reduce rates in the future because inflation is likely to be lower than it presently is. Another way of thinking about this is current growth is too hot and the Fed has to set a very tight overnight rate to get the economy to slow. This shows up in the yield curve as a prediction that the Fed will win its battle and lower inflation (and lower growth) is like to occur over the course of the next 10 years. But as the global evidence shows this doesn’t necessarily mean a recession is on the horizon. (Discipline Funds)

• For the Love of God, Stop Microwaving Plastic: A study of baby-food containers shows that microwaving plastic releases millions upon millions of polymer bits. (Wired)

• A Desperate Push to Save Florida’s Coral: Get It Out of the Sea: Teams dedicated to ocean restoration are urgently moving samples to tanks on land as a marine heat wave devastates entire reefs (New York Times)

• How Oppenheimer Proved Einstein Wrong About Black Holes: In addition to the Manhattan Project, J. Robert Oppenheimer also worked on many other areas of physics. (Inverse)

• Mike Pence Has Reached His Fork in the Road The former vice president and Jan. 6 witness is campaigning to persuade voters. But is he also trying to warn them? (New York Times)

• ‘I Didn’t Kill My Wife!’ — An Oral History of ‘The Fugitive’ There was no finished script or even an ending and a key cast member became fatally ill during the production. Three decades after the release of the landmark Hollywood thriller, the cast and crew look back at the film’s chaotic creation and reflect on the legacy of the instant classic that almost fell apart. (Rolling Stone)