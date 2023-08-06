2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Since the Land Cruiser was first introduced in the 1950s for Japan’s Army, Toyota has sold more than 11.3 million of the rugged, offroaders globally.

The truck has proven itself a favorite. Its simple but rugged and reliable mechanicals is why it’s a favorite of everyone that traverses desserts, glaciers, mountains and other rough terrain. Land Cruiser is Toyota’s longest-running nameplate, ostensibly a nod to Britain’s Land Rover. (Note the special edition with the round headlights looks like a nod to the latest Defender).

The new version is coming to America in Spring 2024, giving Jeep and Bronco enthusiasts a third option.

The specs are impressive:

Powertrain: Hybrid four-cylinder

Gas engine: Turbocharged 2.4-liter 4

Hybrid: 2 electric motors

4WD: four-wheel drive system with low-range + locking differential

Total Power: 326 horsepower + 465 lb.-ft. of torque.

2-row, 5-seat SUV

Towing Capacity: 6,000 lbs.

Price: starts in the mid-$50,000 range.

It’s a good-looking albeit boxy rig. At the new price point with its well-established reputation for legendary toughness and durability, I expect it will find a receptive audience in the States.

Sources: Toyota and PR Newswire

See also: Wall Street Journal, Motor Trend, Car and Driver