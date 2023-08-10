10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• The Stock Market Has a Real Problem—a Real Yield Problem: Real yields—adjusted for inflation—have been steadily climbing as rates rise and inflation decelerates. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities was negative until May of last year. It touched 2% on Friday, its highest level since 2009. That’s an attractive-enough after-inflation yield for many investors, and it presents more competition for stocks, especially those with high valuations. (Barron’s) see also The Real Ownership Economy: bring back baby bonds (Kyla Scanlon)

• Jackson Hole Is Powell’s Big Moment. What to Expect. The chairman’s speech must walk a fine line between optimism and caution in assessing the central bank’s inflation flight—and the future. (Barron’s)

• New York and California Each Lost $1 Trillion When Financial Firms Moved South: For the first time, hard data shows the scope of the upheaval (Bloomberg) see also A Bright Spot in Commercial Real Estate: Retail Shops: New store openings remain strong, overcoming inflation and interest-rate challenges. (WSJ)

• Letter to a Young Crypto Enthusiast (or the Merely Curious): An ever-growing number of young people, males in particular, have bought cryptocurrencies. Here’s some advice, without the finger-wagging. (New York Times)

• Why China’s economy ran off the rails: A short, simplistic, but fairly reasonable story. (Noahpinion) see also The End of China’s Economic Miracle: How Beijing’s Struggles Could Be an Opportunity for Washington (Foreign Affairs)

• Next slide, please: A brief history of the corporate presentation: From million-dollar slide shows to Steve Jobs’s introduction of the iPhone, a bit of show business never hurt plain old business. (MIT Technology Review)

• A study on “honesty pledges” became famous. Its data was fake: Big Think covered the 2012 study shortly after it was published. We are now correcting the record. (Big Think)

• The ‘World’s Happiest Man’ Shares His Three Rules for Life: Matthieu Ricard is an ordained Buddhist monk and an internationally best-selling author of books about altruism, animal rights, happiness and wisdom. His humanitarian efforts led to his homeland’s awarding him the French National Order of Merit. (Ricard’s primary residence is a Nepalese monastery.) He was the Dalai Lama’s French interpreter and holds a Ph.D in cellular genetics. In the early 2000s, researchers at the University of Wisconsin found that Ricard’s brain produced gamma waves — which have been linked to learning, attention and memory — at such pronounced levels that the media named him “the world’s happiest man.” (New York Times)

• Abortion Is Inflaming the GOP’s Biggest Electoral Problem: Ohio showed how abortion is weakening the Republican Party’s position in the nation’s largest metro areas. (The Atlantic) see also It’s Not Reagan’s Party Anymore: Ronald Reagan’s “three-legged stool” coalition supported the G.O.P. for decades. Our latest poll leaves little doubt that Donald J. Trump has put an end to that era. (New York Times)

• Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Art of Re-Invention: The icon’s greatest financial film success came from his riskiest bet: the comedy “Twins”. (SatPost by Trung Phan)