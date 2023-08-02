Press Profiles: 500th Episode of Masters in Business

Barry Ritholtz just recorded his 500th episode of the highly regarded Master’s in Business radio show and podcast on Bloomberg. The journey to 500 has been anything but a straight line. On this episode of Press Profiles, we take a look at Barry’s multifaceted career as a podcast host, creator of the well-known Big Picture blog, and successful money manager. We also talk about lessons learned in law school, his love of cars, mucking out horse stalls, and finally what type of guests he’s looking for on Master’s in Business. (Hint: it’s the best of the best, not “two schmucks who graduated college in May.”)