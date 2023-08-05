10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Inside the Wagner Group’s Armed Uprising: How Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private military company went from fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine to staging a mutiny at home. (New Yorker)

• Pink Floyd, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and Me: The inside story of a Times reporter’s strange role in a foundational moment in early internet culture: “The Dark Side of the Rainbow.” (New York Times)

• One man and his drone: ‘My hope is to shut down the coal industry’ How a citizen vigilante in West Virginia uses his drone to uncover polluters who would rather stay hidden. (The Guardian)

• Sending it forward: Successfully transitioning out of the CEO role: Great CEOs know that the transition to their successor will define their legacy and cement the strength of what they’ve built. Here’s how they do it right. (McKinsey)

• A funeral for fish and chips: why are Britain’s chippies disappearing? Plenty of people will tell you the East Neuk of Fife in Scotland is the best place in the world to eat fish and chips. So what happens when its chippies – and chippies across the UK – start to close? (The Guardian)

• What do you do when a project ends? We explore creative grief and how to deal with it: When finishing up a project, feelings of loss, despair, sadness or emptiness may rise to the surface. To understand creative grief better – and to learn why and how it happens – we’ve called upon a psychologist and three creatives to get some advice. (It’s Nice That)

• The AI-Powered, Totally Autonomous Future of War Is Here: Ships without crews. Self-directed drone swarms. How a US Navy task force is using off-the-shelf robotics and artificial intelligence to prepare for the next age of conflict. (Wired)

• Elon Musk’s Unmatched Power in the Stars: The tech billionaire has become the dominant power in satellite internet technology. The ways he is wielding that influence are raising global alarms. (New York Times)

• How John Fetterman Came Out of the Darkness: When he looks back on the past year—a year in which he nearly died, became a U.S. Senator, and nearly died again—it is the debate that John Fetterman identifies as the ­breaking point. (Time)

• A Requiem for the Dead: Dead and Company—the most successful and longest-running post-Jerry configuration of Grateful Dead members—has purportedly given up the road. We took one last trip to Shakedown Street to make sense of what it all meant and what it means if they’re done.. (The Ringer)