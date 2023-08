I am a sucker for a good infographic.

This depiction of the top 100 brands by Brand Finance (via Visual Capitalist) is a good example. They examined 5,000+ companies across 38 countries. A brand’s value represents “the allocation of company earnings that are linked to the brand.”

By sector, its Tech at #1 (19.4%), Retail at #2 (15.0%), Media at #3 (14%), Banking at 4 (10.2%) and Automobiles at 5 (8.6%)

click for original