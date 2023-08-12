10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• How bonds ate the entire financial system: A very short, very wild history of the market that will shape the next financial crisis. (Financial Times)

• The demonisation of BlackRock’s Larry Fink: All he wanted to do was save the planet while making his firm a fortune. Henry Tricks meets the face of woke capitalism. (Economist)

•The Secret Life of the 500+ Cables That Run the Internet: Laced across the cold depths of the world’s oceans is a network of multimillion-dollar cables, which have become the vital connections of our online lives. (CNET)

• How much money do doctors really make and why is it such a lot? The average U.S. physician earns $350,000 a year. Top doctors pull in 10 times that. When those simple data points were first presented in 2020, a small subset of physicians came unglued on the microblogging site formerly known as Twitter, slinging personal insults and at least one deeply unflattering photo illustration of an economist. (Washington Post)

• The state of AI in 2023: Generative AI’s breakout year: As organizations rapidly deploy generative AI tools, survey respondents expect significant effects on their industries and workforces. (McKinsey)

• Hell in a ham milkshake: I tried to make eight dishes from The Bear. It nearly broke me. (The Guardian)

• The Procrastinator’s Paradox: What if delaying your work is part of the process? (Businessweek)

• Notes from Grief Camp: Every summer, more than a hundred kids spend a weekend at Camp Erin swimming and canoeing. They also learn to deal with death. (The Walrus)

• Studying the Limits of Human Perfection, Through Darts: Why do athletes always seem to get better, generation by generation? It’s not always for the reasons you might think. Give this article. (New York Times)

• For Dua Lipa, Just Being a Pop Star Isn’t Enough: Though the singer has maintained a strict line between her music and her private life, she’s leveraging her personal passions in a bid to become a media mogul. (New York Times)