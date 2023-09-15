Boxes & Lines: Poking Holes in the Financial Status Quo

Join us for a thought-provoking live podcast event from IEX Exchange’s “Boxes and Lines” podcast hosted by Ronan Ryan and John Ramsay, as they take on the latest trends, innovations, and technologies shaping e-commerce and web3

This week’s edition: Me!

Here is their description:

Barry Ritholtz, CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, and host of the popular Bloomberg podcast “Masters In Business,” joins JR and Ronan to discuss lessons learned from the 2008 financial crisis, misconceptions about inflation, and how the best way to gain experience is through not getting what you want. Tune in for a deep dive into the financial markets with Barry, who reveals how his background in behavioral finance and his fearless approach when launching his blog, the “Big Picture,” earned him the reputation as “one of the most dangerous people in financial media.” Recorded August 8th, 2023.

It’s a fun convo…