10 Weekend Reads

• How Sam Bankman-Fried’s Elite Parents Enabled His Crypto Empire: Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, both renowned Stanford scholars, opened doors for their son and provided a halo effect for his company. (Businessweek)

• Bernard Arnault Built a Luxury Empire on ‘Desirability.’ Who Will Inherit It? With brands like Tiffany, Dom Pérignon and Louis Vuitton, LVMH turned him into one of the world’s richest men. But with five children, he has a hard decision to make.(New York Times)

• The Rise and Fall of TV’s Golden Age: The facts and figures of “Peak TV,” and why it had to come to an end. (Stat Significant)

• Elon Musk Does It. Sergey Brin Does It. Your Boss Might Do It. Welcome to the Workplace Shroom Boom: Microdosing in the workplace is becoming increasingly common in Europe, even though it’s illegal in many countries and the benefits aren’t entirely proven. (Wired)

• How large that number in the Law of Large Numbers is? All large numbers are large, but some are larger than others. (The Palindrome)

• Direct Solar Power: Off-Grid Without Batteries: Using solar panels without backup infrastructure makes renewable energy production much more affordable, efficient and sustainable. (Low Tech Magazine)

• What Mitt Romney Saw in the Senate. In an exclusive excerpt from my forthcoming biography of the senator, Romney: A Reckoning, he reveals what drove him to retire. (The Atlantic)

• Hypersonic Missiles Are Game-Changers, and America Doesn’t Have Them: The U.S. military is pouring resources into the superfast weapons but has struggled to develop them. China and Russia are far ahead. (Wall Street Journal)

• Trump’s Electoral College Edge Seems to Be Fading: Democrats appear resilient in the battleground states despite a nationwide loss of nonwhite support. New issues may be one reason. (New York Times)

• Gene Simmons on Kiss, sex and calling it quits: ‘As long as your schmeckle works, you feel immortal’ (The Guardian)