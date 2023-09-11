Future Proof 2023, Day 1

Future Proof 2023 kicked off yesterday, and it was everything we were hoping it would be. After overnight drizzle, the weather cooperated, and the sun came out the first-day crowd was substantial.
I’ll have more photos and stories of the entire event as the week progresses.
Today is my MiB live with AQR’s Cliff Asness, as well as a slew of other great content.
More to come…
John Swolfs kicking off the event
Nick Magiulli discussing money with Morgan Housel
Kris, Anna & Duncan from the RWM team
The calm before the crowd…
Vnaguard’s doubledecker booth
The Social Audio experiment — a/k/a podcast studio
Lots of different sponsors with very innovative displays
View from my room, overlooking CNBC broadcast area and the event in the background