Future Proof 2023, Day 1

September 11, 2023 9:39am by

Future Proof 2023 kicked off yesterday, and it was everything we were hoping it would be. After overnight drizzle, the weather cooperated, and the sun came out the first-day crowd was substantial.

I’ll have more photos and stories of the entire event as the week progresses.

Today is my MiB live with AQR’s Cliff Asness, as well as a slew of other great content.

More to come…

 

 

 

John Swolfs kicking off the event

 

Nick Magiulli discussing money with Morgan Housel

 

Kris, Anna & Duncan from the RWM team

 

The calm before the crowd…

Vnaguard’s doubledecker booth

The Social Audio experiment — a/k/a podcast studio

Lots of different sponsors with very innovative displays

 

View from my room, overlooking CNBC broadcast area and the event in the background

 

 

