Off to Future Proof !

We hosted the 1st Future Proof conference last year, and it was a banger! (full reviews here). This year, we are upping the ante, with more speakers, more live podcast recordings, and more fun!

Almost all of the RWM team is flying out this weekend. While we are there, we will be celebrating our 10th anniversary as a firm! It’s gonna be quite a weekend!

We have a killer line-up of guest speakers, interviews, fireside chats, live podcast recordings, and more. It’s gonna be great!

~~~

If you come to the event, swing by the Ritholtz Wealth Management booth and say hello!

Future Proof will feature over 100 industry-leading speakers, innovators, and disruptors building the future of wealth management, including:

In addition to wealth-focused content, Future Proof aims to foster a sense of community among attendees by offering shared cultural experiences in art, music and entertainment. Experience an exciting lineup of musicians and performers, including legendary east coast rappers Method Man (Wu-Tang Clan) and Redman (Def Squad) taking center stage as the headlining acts and reggae collective Easy Star All-Stars opening on Tuesday.

More musical acts and speakers will be announced at a later date.