Off to Future Proof !

We hosted the 1st Future Proof conference last year, and it was a banger! (full reviews here). This year, we are upping the ante, with more speakers, more live podcast recordings, and more fun!
Almost all of the RWM team is flying out this weekend. While we are there, we will be celebrating our 10th anniversary as a firm! It’s gonna be quite a weekend!
We have a killer line-up of guest speakers, interviews, fireside chats, live podcast recordings, and more. It’s gonna be great!
If you come to the event, swing by the Ritholtz Wealth Management booth and say hello!
Future Proof will feature over 100 industry-leading speakers, innovators, and disruptors building the future of wealth management, including:
- Morgan Housel, Partner, The Collaborative Fund
- Adam Nash, Co-Founder & CEO, Daffy
- David Goodman, Producer & Writer, Family Guy, Futurama, The Orville
- Andrea Eisfeldt, Professor, UCLA Anderson School of Management
- Sarah Levy, CEO of Betterment
- Barry Ritholtz, Chairman & Chief Investment Officer, Ritholtz Wealth Management
- Josh Brown, The Compound and Friends, Ritholtz Wealth Management
- Ba Minuzzi, Founder and CEO of UMANA
- Eric Clarke, CEO of Orion Advisor Solutions
- Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO & CIO of DoubleLine Capital
- Cristina Escoda, Managing Partner, Tachyon Ventures
- Jeremy Siegel, Senior Investment Strategy Advisor, WisdomTree & Emeritus Professor of Finance at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WisdomTree
- Marwa Zakharia, Chief Executive Officer, AssetBook
- Nancy Davis, Portfolio Manager, Quadratic Capital
- Nicole Casperson, Founder, Fintech is Femme
- Michael Batnick, Managing Partner, Ritholtz Wealth Management
- Ben Carlson, Director, Institutional Asset Management, Ritholtz Wealth Management
- Michael Kitces, Chief Financial Planning Nerd of Kitces.com
- Ron Lieber, Author, “The Price You Pay for College” and Your Money columnist for The New York Times, The New York Times
- Steve Lockshin, Founder & Executive Chairman, Vanilla
- Shirl Penney, CEO, Dynasty Financial Partners
- Alex Shahidi, Co-CIO, Managing Partner, Evoke Advisors
- Jan van Eck, CEO, VanEck
- Andrew Hastings, Chief Enterprise Officer, National Philanthropic Trust
- Ann Garcia, Partner, Independent Progressive Advisors
- Linette Lopez, Columnist, Insider
- Liz Young, Head of Investment Strategy at SoFi
- Margaret Hartigan, Founder & CEO, Marstone, Inc.
- Annie Olszewski, Senior Director, Impact Capital Managers
- Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital
- Ben Cruikshank, President, Flourish
- Benjamin Felix, Portfolio Manager, Head of Research, PWL Capital
- Bill Capuzzi, CEO, Apex Fintech Solutions
- Blair duQuesnay, Investment Advisor, Ritholtz Wealth Management
- Brett Orvieto, Managing Director, Senior Wealth Advisor, Dakota Wealth Management
- Cameron Passmore, Executive Chairman & Co-Host The Rational Reminder, PWL Capital
- Carl Ludwigson, Managing Director, Bel Air Investment Advisors
- Christine Simone, CEO & Co-Founder, Caribou
- Dana Grinnell, Business Strategy & Operations Leader, Grinnell Capital, LLC
- David Knoch, Chief Executive Officer, Docupace
- Douglas Boneparth, President & Founder, Bone Fide Wealth, LLC
- Emil Tarazi, CEO & Co-Founder, LOGICLY
- Fran Kinniry, Principal, Head of Investment Advisory Research Center, Vanguard
- Hal Hershfield, Professor & Author, UCLA Anderson School of Management
- Jamie Hopkins, Managing Partner, Wealth Solutions, Carson Group
- Jason Ward, Head of the Blockchain Incubator, Fidelity’s Center for Applied Technology (FCAT)
- Jeffrey Kleintop, Managing Director & Chief Global Investment Strategist, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
- Jerry Sneed, Executive Managing Director, Co-Practice Leader, Baker Tilly Wealth Management
- Jillian DelSignore, Head of Strategic Growth & Solutions, FLX Networks
- Kendra Wright, Owner at Rebel Media Marketing Agency, Rebel Media Marketing Agency
- Kristen Carlisle, VP, General Manager, Betterment at Work
- Patrick Clements, Head of Wealth Platforms, EY
- Peter Lazaroff, Chief Investment Officer, Plancorp
- Ravi Koka, Founder & CEO, StockSnips
- Reese Harper, CEO, Elements
- Ronald Albahary, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Laird Norton Wealth Management
- Russell Feldman, CEO, IMTC
- Ryan Williams, Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman, Cadre
- Saira Rahman, VP, New Investor Initiatives, Fundrise
- Toussaint Bailey, Founder & CEO of Uplifting Capital
- Vadim Avdeychik, Partner, Clifford Chance US LLP
In addition to wealth-focused content, Future Proof aims to foster a sense of community among attendees by offering shared cultural experiences in art, music and entertainment. Experience an exciting lineup of musicians and performers, including legendary east coast rappers Method Man (Wu-Tang Clan) and Redman (Def Squad) taking center stage as the headlining acts and reggae collective Easy Star All-Stars opening on Tuesday.
