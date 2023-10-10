10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

Austin’s office market is exploding. But no one is moving in. 6 million square feet of new office space will hit the market in the next few years — equivalent to 105 football fields. Between spaces completed since 2020 and what’s still in the pipeline, the office market will grow nearly 25 percent — the fastest rate on the continent. The Waterline, which will become the tallest building in all of Texas, at 74 stories, when it opens in 2026, and a mammoth 1.1 million-square-foot complex on the city’s outskirts. (Washington Post)

BYD: The top electric car maker that is not Tesla: BYD is now ahead of Tesla in quarterly production – and second to the US car maker in global sales. Its success is also a sign of just how much China’s auto industry is growing – China overtook Japan this year to become the world’s biggest exporter. (BBC) see also How BYD snatched Tesla’s crown: BYD dominates the Chinese EV market. Now it’s coming for the world. (Rest Of World)

The Hypocrisy at the Heart of the Insurance Industry: Sometimes, a town doesn’t have to be underwater to become uninhabitable. All it has to do is be uninsurable. (The Atlantic)

‘Like a cat with nine lives’: how the British corner shop has survived – and thrived: There are almost 50,000 convenience stores in the UK, offering everything from fruit and veg to home-cooked curries. Here’s how they have fought off Covid, shoplifters, the cost of living crisis … (The Guardian)

10 examples of technology going from the racetrack to the road: From the 550 Spyder to the Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid and beyond. (Ars Technica)

How ‘A.I. Agents’ That Roam the Internet Could One Day Replace Workers: Researchers are transforming chatbots into online agents that play games, query websites, schedule meetings, build bar charts and do more (New York Times) see also Restaurants embrace AI and robots — warily: Wendy’s, IHOP, Chipotle, Sweetgreen and other quick-serve restaurant chains are rapidly adding AI to their front- and back-of-house operations — while monitoring for embarrassing boo-boos and Big-Brotherish intrusions. (Axios)

Mere Belief: Sliding down the curve of forgetting. (Harper’s)

Trees Are Stressed. Now They Can Tell Us Why: TreeTag sensors, developed by startup ePlant, can give homeowners, farmers and forestry managers early warning when trees are water stressed or in danger (Bloomberg)

Chinese fighter jets buzz U.S. planes in dramatic new videos: The Pentagon released previously nonpublic videos and photos of more than a dozen maneuvers by Chinese fighter jets harassing unarmed U.S. reconnaissance planes patrolling lawfully in international airspace. (Washington Post)

The Canonization of Lou Reed: In a new biography, the Velvet Underground front man embodies a New York that exists only in memory. https://newrepublic.com/article/175921/lou-reed-biography-canonization

