10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Forget the ‘death of downtowns’ — we’re about to experience the Big City Renaissance. But this bleak future is not set in stone. Cities like New York, San Francisco, and Chicago can use the short-term challenges of the remote-work shift to reinvent themselves, enhance their quality of life, and attract footloose residents. The emerging competition between regions triggered by working from home will strengthen the nation, allow cities to reinvigorate themselves for a century to come, and give Americans a larger menu of livable, affordable cities to choose from. Far from being the death knell for cities, the remote-work revolution could pave the way for a new urban boom. (Business Insider)

• What’s Happening in the Bond Market? The rapid rise in interest rates in recent months has shaken investors and cast a cloud over the economy. (New York Times) see also Higher Interest Rates and Depressed Stock Prices Have the Convertible Bond Market Buzzing: Why issuance of bonds that turn into common stock is picking up and piquing investor interest. (Institutional Investor)

• Will The ‘Last Mile’ Of Inflation Be the Hardest? Three Reasons Why It May Not.Against the backdrop of recent disinflation hangs a single question: is the last mile going to be the hardest? We’ve been able to bring down inflation significantly without unemployment going up, so far. But, with inflation still elevated, is that going to be true going forward, and will it become less true as it continues? (Rortybomb)

• Things Are Looking Up for Asteroid Mining: Asteroids are rich with the metals used in clean energy technologies. As demand soars, advocates argue that mining them in space might be better than mining them on Earth. (Wired)

• How an Academic Uncovered One of the Biggest Museum Heists of All Time: When a Danish dealer named Ittai Gradel blew the whistle on stolen British Museum antiquities showing up online, it was the culmination of a yearslong antiques whodunit. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Best Little Magazine in Texas: People used to fear that the internet would kill off hard-hitting investigative journalism, the muckraking pieces that took months to research and write. Thankfully, that didn’t happen. Wealthy individuals and foundations launched new websites and underwrote public-interest reporting at existing outlets, and if there’s one problem I don’t have these days, it’s any lack of well-executed, consequential journalism to digest. (The Baffler)

• The Hard Truth About Immigration: If the United States wants to reduce inequality, it’s going to need to take an honest look at a contentious issue. (The Atlantic)

• China’s Age of Malaise: Party officials are vanishing, young workers are “lying flat,” and entrepreneurs are fleeing the country. What does China’s inner turmoil mean for the world? (New Yorker)

• The Quest to Quantify Quantumness: What makes a quantum computer more powerful than a classical computer? It’s a surprisingly subtle question that physicists are still grappling with, decades into the quantum age. (Quanta)

• The Mediterranean Diet Really Is That Good for You. Here’s Why. It has become the bedrock of virtuous eating. Experts answer common questions about how it leads to better health. (New York Times)