Navigating Financial Disasters

Earlier this year, I gave my first presentation since the pandemic began. I discussed all of the many ways we hurt ourselves financially, specifically, the focus was on the 3 biggest mistakes high net-worth people make.

I got lots of good feedback about the presentation, but my favorite note from someone in the room was: “Thanks for identifying these issues, but how do I navigate them?”

Great question.

I took another look at that January presentation, and I threw a lot out and refocused it on answering that exact question. It’s gonna be the Kickoff Keynote at 8:00 am on Monday, October 30, at the MoneyShow in Orlando.

If you are anywhere near central Florida this weekend, swing by and say hello