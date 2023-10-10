10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• American Work-From-Home Rates Drop to Lowest Since the Pandemic: Fewer than 26% of households now have someone working remotely Just seven states have maintained rate above 33% post-pandemic (Bloomberg)

• Home Insurance Is So High in This Florida Town, Residents Are Leaving: In West Palm Beach’s Flamingo Park neighborhood, some homeowners are dropping insurance, and others who can’t are selling. (Wall Street Journal) see also These houses are at risk of falling into the sea. The U.S. government bought them. ‘It will be a safer beach,’ says the National Park Service official who pushed for the buyouts and has seen other homes collapse and scatter debris for miles. (Washington Post)

• Wall Street’s Latest Obsession Is an Unknowable Number: Signs that ‘term premium’ is driving up Treasury yields stir worry and doubt. (Wall Street Journal)

• China Bet It All on Real Estate. Now Its Economy Is Paying the Price. After relying on a borrow-to-build model for decades, Beijing must make difficult choices about the country’s housing market and economic future. (New York Times)

• New ‘brain atlas’ maps the highly complex organ in dazzling detail: A trove of studies has revealed that human brains contain at least 3,000 cell types. (Washington Post)

• My 12 Favorite Problems: A dozen things that drive my writing, research, thinking & actions (The Honest Broker)

• ‘Silent walking’ is a movement taking Gen Z by storm, but it’s copping criticism: Gen Z are hitting the pavement as part of their new ‘movement’ they’re spruiking on TikTok, but it has caused confusion and anger among the public. (news.com.au)

• Elon Musk now faces an investigation into disinformation about the Israel-Hamas war: Europe’s probe into harmful content on X about the Israel-Hamas war tests a new law that could reshape the internet. (Vox)

• Iran, Israel, and War in the Middle East: Iran’s threat to Israel is clear: It has encircled Israel with heavily armed militants. Those groups — e.g., Hamas, Hizballah, and Palestine Islamic Jihad — share Iran’s commitment to the destruction of Israel as a Jewish state and are dependent on Tehran’s largess to maintain their domestic power and military strength. Israel has countered such provocations by conducting assassinations and sabotage attacks inside Iran aimed at retarding its nuclear, drone, and missile programs. (War on the Rocks)

• ‘Then the alligators got him’: Inside Ja Morant’s 18-month downfall: It was that weekend, multiple sources in and around the Grizzlies organization said, that some early warning signs became habitual. When concerns around the team and league deepened. And it is when, sources said, Morant’s misconduct accelerated, becoming more frequent and public. (ESPN)